Serena and Venus Williams have been handed a doubles wild card for this month’s Cincinnati Open.

The sisters were supposed to team up and play doubles at Wimbledon in June.

However, Serena, 44, pulled out after tweaking her knee during a three-set loss to Australian Maya Joint in the first round of the singles competition.

She had been hoping to recover in time for the doubles, but the injury meant she was unable to take part.

Serena said she was “heartbroken” to have to pull out, bringing an abrupt end to the prospect of another Williams sisters appearance together at Wimbledon.

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Read more: Serena and Venus Williams pull out of women’s doubles at Wimbledon