Serena Williams sets date for doubles comeback with Venus after Wimbledon injury
The sisters were unable to play doubles at Wimbledon.
Serena and Venus Williams have been handed a doubles wild card for this month’s Cincinnati Open.
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The sisters were supposed to team up and play doubles at Wimbledon in June.
However, Serena, 44, pulled out after tweaking her knee during a three-set loss to Australian Maya Joint in the first round of the singles competition.
She had been hoping to recover in time for the doubles, but the injury meant she was unable to take part.
Serena said she was “heartbroken” to have to pull out, bringing an abrupt end to the prospect of another Williams sisters appearance together at Wimbledon.
Read more: Emma Raducanu to miss US Open due to stress fracture
Read more: Serena and Venus Williams pull out of women’s doubles at Wimbledon
An appearance at the WTA 1000 event in Ohio, which runs from August 11 to 23, could pave the way for Serena’s return to the US Open, where she has not played since 2022.
The final grand slam of the year at Flushing Meadows begins on August 23.
Together, Venus and Serena have won 14 major titles and three Olympic gold medals.
They have not played doubles together since the 2022 US Open and are set to make their Cincinnati debut as a pairing.
Venus, 46, has also received a wild card into the singles draw of the tournament.