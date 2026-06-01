Serena Williams confirms tennis comeback with Queen’s doubles wild card
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not competed since the US Open in 2022.
Serena Williams' comeback to tennis has been confirmed, with the 44-year-old playing doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club next week.
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The 23-time grand slam singles champion’s imminent return has been touted since it was revealed in December she had re-entered the anti-doping programme – a prerequisite to play on the tour again.
She has been eligible since February, but has chosen the British grass-court season to step back onto the match court in what will be one of the biggest stories in sport this year.
Williams has not played since a glittering farewell at the US Open in 2022, although she pointedly avoided using the word retirement, instead saying she was “evolving away” from tennis.
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The American has been given a wild card for the women’s doubles – reportedly alongside young Canadian Victoria Mboko – and she said: “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter.
“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”
Williams’ comeback is a huge coup for the Lawn Tennis Association and tournament director Laura Robson, with women’s tennis returning to the historic venue last year for the first time since 1973.
“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA’s HSBC Championships,” said the former British number one.
“Women’s tennis made a historic return to The Queen’s Club last year and now we have an icon of the game stepping back on to court at this prestigious venue – it’s very exciting for the tournament and the fans.”
Williams teased the announcement on social media with a video accompanied by the caption: “Good news travels fast.”