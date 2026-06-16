The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon.

Serena Williams to play at Wimbledon after getting doubles wild card with Venus. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Serena Williams will make her return to Wimbledon in women’s doubles with sister Venus.

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The pair have been given a wild card into the Championships, beginning on June 29, as Serena continues her comeback. The 44-year-old played her first match since 2022 last week at Queen’s Club, winning one round alongside Victoria Mboko before the Canadian was forced to pull out through injury. The Williams sisters are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon, winning their last title on their most recent appearance together a decade ago. Neither Serena nor Venus has yet been given a wild card into the women’s singles, although intriguingly, one spot remains open. Read more: Serena Williams confirms tennis comeback with Queen’s doubles wild card Read more: Emma Raducanu roars back to form: British number 1 sends emphatic Wimbledon warning with dominant Queen's display

Neither Serena nor Venus has yet been given a wild card into the women’s singles. Picture: Alamy

There has been much speculation about whether Serena intends to return to singles, and the 23-time grand slam champion said when quizzed at Queen’s that it was “not my journey right now”. Her last appearance at Wimbledon came four years ago, when she lost in the first round to France’s Harmony Tan, before “evolving away” from tennis later that summer at the US Open.

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska, whose fairy tale run in Paris catapulted her from outside the top 100 to 21 in the rankings, has been awarded a wild card and will be seeded. In the men’s singles, Grigor Dimitrov, who was leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the fourth round last year before being cruelly struck down by injury, has made the cut along with the retiring Stan Wawrinka.