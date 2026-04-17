The sergeant was also fined £700 and disqualified from driving for 14 months

The sergeant has been kicked out of the Metropolitan Police after turning up drunk for duty. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A sergeant supervising protection of the Iranian embassy in London has been kicked out of the Metropolitan Police after turning up drunk for duty.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police Sergeant Paul Barrett has been dismissed without notice after his behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct. Sgt Barrett was removed from duty on March 1 after it was suspected he had consumed alcohol while and/or before his shift which involved driving a vehicle. A breath test produced a reading of 46 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – in excess of the legal limit. According to the outcome report from a police misconduct hearing, Sgt Barrett pleaded guilty on March 16 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to driving with excess alcohol. Read more: Man admits intent to supply some 2,000 litres of 'spiking drug' Read more: Suspected 'crime boss' Daniel Kinahan arrested in Dubai after warrant issued by Irish courts

Westminster Magistrates Court London. Picture: Getty

He was fined £700 and disqualified from driving for 14 months, the report said. It added that Sgt Barrett was “well over” the limit for officers on duty – 13 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and the criminal driving limit which is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. Outlining Sgt Barrett’s responsibilities on the day in question, the report explained that in recent months more police officers have been posted to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to augment the existing security provided by the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP). They are supervised by a sergeant, who drives between embassies ensuring posts are covered and officers remain alert, and on March 1 Sgt Barrett was the supervising sergeant. Two officers from the augmenting serial unit were on foot patrol when Sgt Barrett arrived at the embassy, the report said.

The sergeant was supervising protection of the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Getty