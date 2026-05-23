'Serial dad' councillor who fathered ten kids suspended days after election
The 57-year-old Tory councillor bragged he had ten children by five women on a TV show
Tory councillor Nick Baneswell has been suspended days after his election after appearing on a TV show bragging he was a "serial dad".
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Mr Baneswell appeared on Channel 4's "Inside the World of Serial Dads" in 2018, revealing on the show that he had fathered ten children by five different women.
The footage circulated online of the 57-year-old after he was voted into Newport City Council in Gwent in the May 7 elections.
The pub landlord, who won the Rogerstone North seat, has now been suspended from the party.
"Myself and the Conservative Party in Newport do not know why," he said.
"At the moment we are in the dark and have sent off emails."
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On the show, he appears under his real name of Nick Portman and was in a relationship with a woman 27 years his junior, with whom he had a 10-month-old baby.
Lauren, who was introduced to audiences as his fiancée, was 20 at the time of recording, but said she had met Mr Baneswell when she was 17.
Her face was blurred by producers.
The couple appear to have split after the broadcast, which showed Mr Baneswell receiving texts from other women - although he claimed he didn't "usually" text them back.
He also bragged to the cameras that he "never carried a condom".
A spokesman from Welsh Conservative Party said: “Nick has been suspended from the Conservative Party pending an investigation.”