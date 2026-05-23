Tory councillor Nick Baneswell has been suspended days after his election after appearing on a TV show bragging he was a "serial dad".

Mr Baneswell appeared on Channel 4's "Inside the World of Serial Dads" in 2018, revealing on the show that he had fathered ten children by five different women.

The footage circulated online of the 57-year-old after he was voted into Newport City Council in Gwent in the May 7 elections.

The pub landlord, who won the Rogerstone North seat, has now been suspended from the party.

"Myself and the Conservative Party in Newport do not know why," he said.

"At the moment we are in the dark and have sent off emails."

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