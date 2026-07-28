James Desborough strangled Steven Kempster in the cell they shared at HMP in Exeter in September last year

After murdering Mr Kempster in the middle of the night, Desborough claimed his cellmate must have died after falling out of bed. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Georgia Rowe

Triple murderer James Desborough killed his cellmate after becoming "increasingly irritated" by his snoring while on remand for murdering and dismembering two homeless men.

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The serial killer strangled Steven Kempster in the cell they shared at HMP in Exeter in September last year. After murdering Mr Kempster in the middle of the night, Desborough claimed his cellmate must have died after falling out of bed. Desborough had gone on trial at Exeter Crown Court in March accused of murdering the 65-year-old, who was frail and in poor health. He was found guilty and in June was jailed for life by a judge and told to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment. Read more: 'Dexter fan' found guilty of double murder after dismembered bodies found in Cornwall woodland Read more: Mum and boyfriend guilty of murdering two-year-old after ‘campaign of violence’ left her with 21 broken bones

Desborough was found guilty of murdering Claudio Aquilino, 57, and Daniel Coleman, 43, last year in Cornwall. Picture: PA

Reporting restrictions prevented details of the case being published until the conclusion of his trial for the murders of Claudio Aquilino and Daniel Coleman. He has now been convicted of all three murders, which were carried out over a five-month-period last year. Ahmed Hossain KC, prosecuting, said Desborough had killed Mr Kempster only three days after they started sharing a cell. “James Desborough was displeased at having to share a cell with Steven Kempster and told others on the wing about this,” he said. “He cited Steven Kempster snoring and returning his cutlery unwashed as sources of irritation. “You will hear that the night before the killing, James Desborough said that if Steven Kempster was to irritate him by snoring, he would kill him.”

The serial killer strangled Steven Kempster in the cell they shared at HMP in Exeter in September last year. Picture: Alamy

The court heard Desborough alerted prison officers at 5.25am on September 15 and they found Mr Kempster on the floor. Home Office pathologist Dr Deborah Cook concluded he died from compression of the neck. Mr Hossain added: “James Desborough had attacked Steven Kempster in his cell, using such significant and maintained unlawful force on his neck that his life was extinguished.” Desborough later told police he had found Mr Kempster lying on the floor and not breathing, and he had previously heard him making “gurgling” sounds. “I just thought it was like a really old poorly guy, you know what I mean? …sometimes it sounded like it was gargling and then he sounds quite rough actually…,” Desborough said. Prosecutors said Desborough’s DNA on Mr Kempster’s clothing suggested he had moved him to the floor from his bunk after prison staff had completed a cell check at 5 am. Desborough, of Old Oak Woods, Lower Sticker, Cornwall, had denied murder and claimed in evidence Mr Kempster had sexually assaulted him.

Police at the woodland where Desborough hid the bodies of two homeless men. Picture: Getty

Sean Brunton KC, defending, said Desborough had many positive attributes but now had “serious problems”. “Mr Desborough’s situation is a rather perplexing one because for most of his life, or certainly for large parts of his life, he’s an intelligent, hardworking, physically fit man,” he said. “He’s polite, he’s respectful, he’s easy to deal with, he’s respectful of your honour and the trial process. “He’s been absolutely no difficulty whatsoever. “He’s intelligent, lucid and he’s obviously had many experiences in his life, some of which have been good, but many obviously which have not been good. “But something has caused Mr Desborough to really change from being a normal, bright, hardworking person, to a man who has serious problems, which he accepts. “It is also a sad situation for Mr Desborough that a person who clearly has many attributes and in many ways had a normal life, has fallen so low. “He expresses remorse for the situation that he has caused, he is sorry he behaved as he did. “He accepts his situation, he accepts he lost control and he’s sorry for it. “The reality is he wants to get on with serving this sentence and whatever else may come his way.”

Desborough previously told a forensic biologist that he “particularly enjoyed the dismemberment scenes” in the television series Dexter. Picture: Alamy