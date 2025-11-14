Chinese rapist jailed for life over string of sexual offences - as police warn there could be hundreds more victims
A serial rapist who drugged victims and placed a hidden camera in an air freshener has been sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum term of 14 years for a string of sexual offences.
Chao Xu, 33, of Greenwich, south-east London, pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences over the course of three years, including rape, sexual assault and upskirting, at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in August.
Police were first alerted to Xu’s offending after a networking event he held at one of his home addresses in Greenwich in June.
He offered one of the women in attendance to stay in his flat to recover after she became unwell, and proceeded to rape her multiple times, the Metropolitan Police previously said after Xu’s guilty pleas.
Officers discovered later that he had administered drugs to her that are known to cause drowsiness and incapacitation.
Police also found Xu had hidden camera devices in multiple locations, including inside an air freshener and in bathrooms, and had hundreds of intimate images and videos of women on his phone, believed to have been obtained without consent.
The court also heard that in relation to the charges of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent – known as upskirting – the defendant used cameras at a workplace and at London Bridge underground station.
In August, Xu admitted four counts of rape, eight counts of assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, four counts of voyeurism, two counts of administering a substance with intent, and two counts of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent between February 2022 and June 2025.
The judge at the time, Recorder Simon Stirling, told Xu: “You have pleaded guilty to a large number of offences for which the inevitable outcome is a lengthy custodial sentence.”
Xu pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration but the Crown announced it would not be pursuing a trial on those charges and asked for them to lie on the file.
Acting Detective Superintendent Lewis Sanderson Xu's crimes as "a particularly horrific case" as he branded him one of the "most prolific" sex offenders in British history.
"The are numerous victims that we've identified, we've got several that we haven't identified as yet and we believe there are significant numbers that we haven't identified and we haven't got any evidence of as yet," he said.
"We also believe that he's been involved in voyeurism offences and he had covert cameras within his home address, as well as upskirting female victims on their daily commute in public and in private settings and again we believe there may be hundreds more victims that we haven't identified as yet."
All of Xu's sexual assault victims are believed to be Chinese women aged between 18 and 30, while those subject to his sick voyeurism also combrised of young women from several ethnicities.
"There are hundreds, if not thousands of images of upskirting and these have taken place over several years within London and it's something we continue to investigate and try to identify those victims who may not even know that they are victims of crimes due to the fact that they may have been drugged by Xu," Detective Sanderson added.
