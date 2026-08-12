Simon Levy, 40, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering grandmother Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in March 2025 and mother-of-four Sheryl Wilkins, 39, in August that year.

Simon Levy, 40, was found guilty of murdering grandmother Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in March 2025 and mother-of-four Sheryl Wilkins, 39, in August that year. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

A serial sex attacker could spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering two women and raping a third after being left free to kill.

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Simon Levy, 40, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering grandmother Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in March 2025 and mother-of-four Sheryl Wilkins, 39, in August that year. He suffocated both women in sexually motivated attacks, with Ms Valencia-Trujillo found in a largely abandoned block of flats on the Aylesbury estate in south-east London, and Ms Wilkins behind a car park wall near Tottenham High Road, north London. The killings came after he subjected a third woman to a brutal sex attack in January last year in the same car park where Ms Wilkins’ body was later found. The surviving victim, who suffered a broken collarbone, told police at the time that she had been raped and knew where her attacker lived, but she was not formally interviewed until after Levy had killed twice. The jury also found Levy guilty of two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and the non-fatal smothering of the third woman. Read more: Police appeal for more victims after sex offender guilty of murdering two women and raping a third while out on bail Read more: Police were 'prejudiced' after killer found guilty of double murder and rape while out on bail, women's safety group claim

Screengrab taken from CCTV dated 24/08/25 issued by Metropolitan Police showing Simon Levy walking away from the car park of the B&M store in Tottenham, north London. Picture: Alamy

Simon Levy (green arrow) walking in Tottenham, north London. Picture: Alamy

During the murder trial, prosecutor Tom Little KC had said “predatory” Levy had targeted the three vulnerable women, all of whom carried out street sex work in order to fund drug addictions. On Wednesday, Levy will return to the Old Bailey to be sentenced for the rape and murders by Judge Mark Lucraft KC. Murder carries an automatic life sentence but the number and circumstances of the murders means that he could be handed a whole-life order and never be eligible for release on licence. Following the verdicts on Friday, the Metropolitan Police, British Transport Police and Crown Prosecution Service admitted failings in how they dealt with Levy, who was on bail as his attacks on women escalated to double murder. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had served a gross misconduct notice on a Met police constable and a misconduct notice on a detective sergeant. Scotland Yard has also issued a plea for any more survivors of sex attacks by Levy to come forward to police.

Levy’s prolific sexual offending spanned the period between 2018 to 2025.He was jailed in 2021 for groping two women in the summer of 2018, one at Notting Hill Carnival and the other at a party in Camden. Earlier this year, he was convicted of 11 counts of sexual assault in a separate trial at Inner London Crown Court. Levy was arrested by BTP in November 2024 for sexual assaults on the Tube, but delays in organising an identification parade until the following April left him free to carry out the rape and first murder. Following Ms Valencia-Trujillo’s death, Levy was released on bail at two magistrates’ court hearings in May and June 2025.The Crown Prosecution Service admitted that it had not opposed bail at the first hearing, and the prosecutor had not given the court all the relevant information for consideration at the second hearing. There were another three crown court hearings that he failed to attend for various reasons, yet no arrest warrant was requested. Less than two weeks after a hearing on August 11, he murdered Ms Wilkins.

Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53 (left), who died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17, and Sheryl Wilkins, 39, who was found unresponsive in High Road, Tottenham, on August 24 and pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: PA