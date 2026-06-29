‘Serial sexual predator’ killed two women and raped a third, jury told
Simon Levy is accused of murdering Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo and Sheryl Wilkins.
A “predatory serial sexual predator” raped one woman before killing two more in an eight-month period last year, a jury has heard.
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Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the Old Bailey that Simon Levy, 40, committed “a series of predatory sexual attacks in the first eight months of 2025 on three women, each in their own way very vulnerable”.
He said that the women had all done sex work for money or drugs, telling the court: “It is why and how the defendant encountered them and it is also a reason why he attacked them, no doubt hoping and thinking that he would get away with it.”
Levy is accused of raping one woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in January 2025, as well as assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and non-fatal suffocation.
It is also alleged that he murdered Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in March that year before killing Sheryl Wilkins five months later in August.
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Mr Little said it was: “A series of attacks upon vulnerable women who either undertook sex work or who by reason of drug addiction would sometimes perform sexual services for money and/or drugs.
“Therefore, a series of attacks committed we say by the same predatory serial sexual attacker in a similar way.”
Prosecutors alleged that both the murders were sexually motivated, and that while sexual activity with the women may have started out being consensual, it did not stay that way.
Levy, of Beaufoy Road, Tottenham, north London, has pleaded not guilty to the two women’s murders.
He has further denied two charges of rape, grievous bodily harm with intent, and non-fatal suffocation against the surviving woman.
Ms Valencia-Trujillo, 53, was found dead in a largely disused block of flats on the Aylesbury estate in Southwark, south-east London, on March 17 last year.
Ms Wilkins, 39, was found by police collapsed near High Road, Tottenham, at 6.30am on August 24 last year, in the same car park where the January rape allegedly took place.
The trial is being heard before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.