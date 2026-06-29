A “predatory serial sexual predator” raped one woman before killing two more in an eight-month period last year, a jury has heard.

Prosecutor Tom Little KC told the Old Bailey that Simon Levy, 40, committed “a series of predatory sexual attacks in the first eight months of 2025 on three women, each in their own way very vulnerable”.

He said that the women had all done sex work for money or drugs, telling the court: “It is why and how the defendant encountered them and it is also a reason why he attacked them, no doubt hoping and thinking that he would get away with it.”

Levy is accused of raping one woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in January 2025, as well as assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and non-fatal suffocation.

It is also alleged that he murdered Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo in March that year before killing Sheryl Wilkins five months later in August.

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