Serial shoplifter who stole £2k worth of drinks from one Greggs avoids jail
Tiffany O’Neill, 28, has been banned from all Greggs stores in the UK for two years
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Police have reacted with fury after a serial shoplifter who stole £2,000 of soft drinks from one branch of Greggs was spared jail.
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Tiffany O’Neill, 28, has been arrested, charged, and remanded to court 11 times and was charged with 69 theft offences.
After pleading guilty to a total of 80 offences at Croydon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, she was handed a 26 week sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Sergeant Chris Wilkinson, who led the investigation, said officers had "worked relentlessly" to build the case as he branded the outcome "a disappointment".
Under new rules aimed at easing prison overcrowding, almost all sentences of less than a year are suspended.
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O’Neill was repeatedly released on bail despite breaching her bail conditions and going back to the same branch of Greggs on Electric Avenue, Brixton, the Met Police said.
They added that officers had spent 120 hours on the case.
She was also banned from entering the borough of Lambeth and was supposed to wear a GPS tag, however this was never fitted, and she failed to turn up to court on three occasions, having to be arrested each time.
In addition to the suspended sentence, a Criminal Behaviour Order was issued, banning her from Brixton town centre and all Greggs stores in the UK for two years.
Sergeant Chris Wilkinson, who led the investigation, said: “Our officers worked relentlessly over several months to build the evidence needed to bring this prolific offender before the courts.
“Despite multiple arrests and repeated offences, we remained focused on securing a positive outcome for our community. Her persistent offending caused repeated distress to staff, harmed the business and placed a significant demand on police resources.
“We recognise that courts are obliged to follow the guidelines on suspending sentences, but it’s obviously a disappointment that someone who we know has reoffended so frequently is now back out in the community.”
Earlier this year, the Met called for fast track courts to deal with serial shoplifters as it revealed that 104 repeat offenders were responsible for more than 5,300 crimes in two years.
Nationally for all crime types, 9% of offenders commit 52% of all offences, the Home Office said.
Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “A small number of prolific offenders continue to be responsible for the majority of crime and harm in our communities.
“We are increasingly arresting the same people again and again when they ignored bail or licence conditions, not complied with their electronic tags, or in many cases all of the above. The cumulative impact on retailers and their staff is enormous.
“Our focus has to be on putting suspects before the courts. We need the CPS, courts, prisons and probation to work with us to break the cycle of continued release and reoffending. While we have made significant progress in tackling shoplifting, cases like this show why greater focus on prolific offenders remains essential and how police alone cannot fix this.”
Roisin Currie, chief executive of Greggs, said the retailer is investing in technology including CCTV and a platform shared with law enforcement to track crime.
She said: “We support efforts to apprehend repeat offenders, and we welcome calls for meaningful consequences for those who repeatedly target retailers.
“Importantly, we would like to see a renewed focus on positive interventions and services that prevent reoffending.”
New plans to target 500 of the most prolific shoplifters in the UK were announced by the Home Office on Wednesday.
Sixteen police forces are taking part in the year-long scheme, which will see them focus on serial offenders in their areas.
A spokesman for charity Revolving Doors said repeat offending is often fuelled by addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.
“The anger of retailers and shop workers is justified,” they said. “Theft is not victimless, and abuse of staff is intolerable.
“But if we want fewer thefts rather than just more arrests, we have to ask a harder question: why does the same small group of people keep cycling through crisis and custody repeatedly?
“The answer, again and again, is addiction, poor mental health and homelessness – frequently all three at once."