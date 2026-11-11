Tiffany O’Neill, 28, has been banned from all Greggs stores in the UK for two years

CCTV image of prolific shoplifter Tiffany O'Neill, 28, shoplifting from the Greggs store on Electric Avenue in Brixton. Picture: Met Police

By Issy Clarke

Police have reacted with fury after a serial shoplifter who stole £2,000 of soft drinks from one branch of Greggs was spared jail.

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CCTV image of prolific shoplifter Tiffany O'Neill, 28, (right) shoplifting from the Greggs store on Electric Avenue in Brixton. Picture: Met Police

O’Neill was repeatedly released on bail despite breaching her bail conditions and going back to the same branch of Greggs on Electric Avenue, Brixton, the Met Police said. They added that officers had spent 120 hours on the case. She was also banned from entering the borough of Lambeth and was supposed to wear a GPS tag, however this was never fitted, and she failed to turn up to court on three occasions, having to be arrested each time. In addition to the suspended sentence, a Criminal Behaviour Order was issued, banning her from Brixton town centre and all Greggs stores in the UK for two years. Sergeant Chris Wilkinson, who led the investigation, said: “Our officers worked relentlessly over several months to build the evidence needed to bring this prolific offender before the courts. “Despite multiple arrests and repeated offences, we remained focused on securing a positive outcome for our community. Her persistent offending caused repeated distress to staff, harmed the business and placed a significant demand on police resources.

“We recognise that courts are obliged to follow the guidelines on suspending sentences, but it’s obviously a disappointment that someone who we know has reoffended so frequently is now back out in the community.” Earlier this year, the Met called for fast track courts to deal with serial shoplifters as it revealed that 104 repeat offenders were responsible for more than 5,300 crimes in two years. Nationally for all crime types, 9% of offenders commit 52% of all offences, the Home Office said. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “A small number of prolific offenders continue to be responsible for the majority of crime and harm in our communities.