A 44-year-old woman has been banned from wearing wigs in shops as she was jailed for 36 weeks over a shoplifting spree.

Rachael Cole stole goods worth £964 from shops in Hook and Liphook in Hampshire between November 10 and December 1.

The defendant, of Warren Close, in Whitehill, Hampshire, admitted four counts of theft at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

As well as the prison term, Cole was made subject to the criminal behaviour order which prohibits her from wearing a hair piece or face covering in a shop.

The measure was imposed after she wore a wig in an attempt to disguise herself as she stole seven bags of dog food from Sainsbury’s in Liphook.

Read more: Afghan rapists who attacked girl, 15, placed in cushy youth jail despite horrific crimes

Read more: Brit who accessed child sexual abuse streamed from the Philippines jailed