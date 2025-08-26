Drivers face long delays as serious crashes shut two major motorways
Drivers on two major motorways are facing long delays following two crashes involving four vehicles and a fire.
Long queues of stationary cars could be seen on the M25 in London and the M11, Cambridgeshire after emergency services were called to the collisions.
Police and the London Fire Brigade battled a vehicle fire on the M25 after a multi-vehicle collision brought traffic to a halt.
The road is closed between J25 Waltham Cross Interchange (Enfield, Hertford A10) and J24 Potters Bar Interchange (Potters Bar, A111).
A four-vehicle collision had also brought traffic to a standstill on the M11, as drivers were being diverted around the closure.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene to treat one person after a vehicle reportedly drove through the central reservation.
National Highways warned motorists that delays of up top 90 minutes could be expected between Junction 11 and Junction 12.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M11 at J11.
"The road has been closed in both directions to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area."
National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."