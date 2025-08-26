Drivers on two major motorways are facing long delays following two crashes involving four vehicles and a fire.

Long queues of stationary cars could be seen on the M25 in London and the M11, Cambridgeshire after emergency services were called to the collisions.

Police and the London Fire Brigade battled a vehicle fire on the M25 after a multi-vehicle collision brought traffic to a halt.

The road is closed between J25 Waltham Cross Interchange (Enfield, Hertford A10) and J24 Potters Bar Interchange (Potters Bar, A111).

A four-vehicle collision had also brought traffic to a standstill on the M11, as drivers were being diverted around the closure.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to treat one person after a vehicle reportedly drove through the central reservation.