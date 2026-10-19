Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane will be among those denied the taxpayer cash after a campaign by his victims' families

Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane (inset) is set to be among hundreds of serious criminals who will be denied access to benefits while confined to secure hospitals after a campaign by victims' families, including Emma Webber (pictured). Picture: CPS/Global

By George Icke and Chay Quinn

Killers and sex offenders detained in secure hospitals will lose access to benefits as the Government seeks to crack down on a loophole which saw offenders receive state support.

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The Government confirmed the move to end so-called “double provision”, which enables offenders to claim hundreds of pounds a month for living costs while receiving NHS psychiatric treatment. The move was called for by families of victims, who have hailed the "moral" decision to remove entitlements for those who have committed serious offences. Regulations laid in Parliament on Tuesday seek to close the loophole and prevent serious criminals from receiving up to £800 a month in universal credit over several years, saving an estimated tens of millions of pounds annually. Emma Webber, whose son Barnaby was killed by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane in 2023, told LBC she welcomed the move, describing it as a “step in the right direction” after years of campaigning. Calocane was one of the beneficiaries of the loophole despite killing Barnaby, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates on the streets of Nottingham. Read More: 'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability Read More: Valdo Calocane’s mother feared he 'posed risk to others years before' Nottingham attacks

Calocane was one of the beneficiaries of the loophole despite killing Barnaby, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates (pictured left to right) on the streets of Nottingham. Picture: Supplied

The Government said the confirmation follows engagement with victims’ families and experts as part of its plan to “put fairness back of the heart of the welfare system”. The new regulations are expected to come into force early next year following parliamentary approval. Speaking to LBC, Mrs Webber said: “We will take this as a win. We will take this as progress. “It’s certainly not everything that we want and need, but it is definitely a step in the right direction.” Emma Webber said the issue had been raised repeatedly since the deaths of Barnaby, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates and described the payments as a loophole that had been allowed to continue.

She said Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden had told the family he had not been aware of the arrangements before they raised the issue with him. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She said work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden had told the family he had not been aware of the arrangements before they raised the issue with him. Mrs Webber argued it was morally wrong for offenders to receive benefits on top of the taxpayer-funded care they receive in hospital. “These are individuals that are in a hospital setting, sometimes upwards of £300,000 a year being spent on them for their full care, including their medical treatment and rehabilitation,” she told LBC. “And then on top of that, the allowance to continue to be in receipt of benefits.” The government estimates the changes could save tens of millions of pounds each year.

Mrs Webber said she believed the money saved should be redirected towards support for victims and their families, including those navigating the criminal justice system whilst grieving. Mrs Webber said Mr McFadden had not given her an assurance that the money would be redirected but had promised to raise the issue with ministerial colleagues. She said: “That money must be repurposed to those that need it from those that don’t.” Dr Sanjoy Kumar, Miss O’Malley-Kumar’s father, said: “Our campaign has always been about accountability and fairness. “On the principle of fairness alone, we do not see why taxpayers should fund benefits while they are incarcerated.

Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche was killed by her partner Gogoa Lois Tape, who was given a hospital order detaining him indefinitely. Picture: CPS

“We are grateful to the secretary of state Pat McFadden for taking action and listening to our campaign, which always been about what is good for the country.” Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche was killed by her partner Gogoa Lois Tape, who was given a hospital order detaining him indefinitely after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. The victim’s mother Linda Westcarr said: “I believe it is right that the Government reviews benefit entitlement for those who have committed the most serious offences, particularly where public money, funded by taxpayers, is involved. “For many victims’ families, the question of whether serious offenders should continue to receive benefits raises understandable concerns about fairness, accountability and the values we uphold as a society. “In my view, this is not simply a question of policy, it is also a matter of moral responsibility and ensuring that the impact on victims and their families is properly recognised.”

David Webber, Sinead O'Malley, Sanjoy Kumar, Emma Webber, Susan, Leon, and Linda Westcarr met Pat McFadden in January to discuss the issue. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

She added: “Kennedi mattered. Her life mattered. The voices of victims’ families must be heard, and their suffering must never be overlooked when decisions are made about the consequences of serious crime.” The proposed regulations apply to individuals subject to a Section 37 order under the Mental Health Act 1983 and a Section 57A order under the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995. The offences covered include manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape, assault by penetration and rape of a child under 13. Murder is not included as a hospital order is not applicable because the offence attracts a mandatory life sentence. The change in regulation is expected to affect about 2,500 offenders already in hospital and approximately 200 a year in future, the Government said. The full financial impacts of the approach will be published as part of the 2026 budget on October 28.

Helen Whately, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said Labour had taken too long to bring forward the plans. Picture: SOPA Images/Getty