Service on the London Underground resumes from 8am on Friday after days of strike chaos.

London Underground said there will be no service before 8am, but all lines will be running as normal by late morning.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out over pay and condition disputes, leading to services being crippled since Monday with few underground trains running.

The Docklands Light Railway will be running a normal service after it was hit by a strike over a separate issue on Thursday.

There have been no strikes on the Elizabeth line.

E-bike usage spiked in London as commuters sought alternative ways to get around the city while strikes shut down Tube services.

