Service to resume on London Underground after days of strike chaos
Service on the London Underground resumes from 8am on Friday after days of strike chaos.
Listen to this article
London Underground said there will be no service before 8am, but all lines will be running as normal by late morning.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) walked out over pay and condition disputes, leading to services being crippled since Monday with few underground trains running.
The Docklands Light Railway will be running a normal service after it was hit by a strike over a separate issue on Thursday.
There have been no strikes on the Elizabeth line.
E-bike usage spiked in London as commuters sought alternative ways to get around the city while strikes shut down Tube services.
Read more: More commuters cycling to work because of Tube strike, new figures suggest
Read more: Huge queues at major train station as Tube strikes enter fourth day
Lime reported a more than 50% jump in trips during rush hour traffic on Monday and Tuesday, rising to three-quarters by Wednesday.
The company, which operates rental e-bikes and e-scooters in towns and cities around the world, said people had been taking longer journeys this week.
On Monday between 7am and 11am, the total number of trips taken surged by 58%, compared with the same period the previous week.
By Wednesday, the number of trips had surged by 74% week-on-week, the company said.
Other commuters opted to avoid the city completely and worked from home.
Data from Virgin Media O2 showed that footfall across central London at 1pm Tuesday was down 16% compared with the same time last Tuesday.
London Underground has invited union leaders to talks next week in a bid to resolve a dispute over pay and hours which led to strikes.
The company said it wanted to hold talks next Wednesday.
An RMT source said: “This is a step in the right direction from TfL (Transport for London) and has only occurred due to the industrial pressure from RMT members this week.”
The union has rejected a 3.4% pay offer and is campaigning for a cut in their members’ 35-hour week.
The annual salary for Tube station staff in training is £35,270, rising to £44,140 for fully qualified staff.
Mechanical workers are on £52,679, track workers on £57,601 and drivers are on £71,160.