A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a string of sexual offences - including rape and sexual assault.

PC Santos Rodriguez, 22, was a probationary officer undergoing initial recruit training when the incidents are said to have taken place.

The officer, attached to West Area Command Unit, was charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault via penetration in relation to events which took place in March 2025.

PC Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday, 12 March, with the Met officer immediately suspended from duty.

Read more: Ice cream seller stabbed repeatedly with 16cm knife in 'focused and intense' attack, court hears

Read more: Epping hotel resident who tried to kiss girl, 14, 'begged for forgiveness' after police were called