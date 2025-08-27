Serving Met officer, 22, appears in court charged with string of sexual offences
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a string of sexual offences - including rape and sexual assault.
PC Santos Rodriguez, 22, was a probationary officer undergoing initial recruit training when the incidents are said to have taken place.
The officer, attached to West Area Command Unit, was charged with rape and three counts of sexual assault via penetration in relation to events which took place in March 2025.
PC Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday, 12 March, with the Met officer immediately suspended from duty.
All charges against the officer relate to one victim, the Met confirmed, with the incidents taking place while Mr Rodriguez was off duty.
Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 August, the former PC of Brent, north-west London, appeared only to confirm his name, age and address.
He was bailed to next appear at Harrow Crown Court on September 24.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and is investigating.