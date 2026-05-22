The men will appear in court for the first time today

Norwich Magistrates Court, where the suspects will appear. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Seven men allegedly part of a grooming gang have been charged with 40 offences including rape and child sex abuse.

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The suspects, who are all Afghan, are accused of targeting two victims aged in their "early-to-mid teens" between August 2023 and May 2025. The charges follow arrests made during a raid of six addresses in Norwich and one in Dumbarton, Scotland, in a coordinated operation on Wednesday. An eighth male, aged 19, was also been arrested this morning (Friday) in Ireland with appropriate legal processes ongoing to seek his return to the UK. Read more: Jury discharged in trial of two prisoners accused of murdering Ian Watkins Read more: TikTok star charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill boyband singer

Seven men allegedly part of a grooming gang in Norfolk have been charged with rape and child sex abuse offences, the Crown Prosecution Service has said. — LBC News (@LBCNews) May 22, 2026

Norfolk Constabulary stated the men are "Afghan nationals and refugees", six of which are 20 and the other 21. Det Supt Stacey Murray, who is leading the investigation, said: "At the heart of our investigation and at the forefront of our minds are the victims. "Their safety and wellbeing are our primary concern and our priority. I want to reassure everyone that we are being meticulous in our approach to this investigation. "A dedicated team continues to work solely on this to examine every available line of inquiry and gather evidence, while respecting the traumatic experiences of the victims. "We know from our work with the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) that victims may choose if, when, or whether to come forward. "The investigation and justice process can feel overwhelming, and risk may still be present. What matters is that, when they are ready, victims know they will be listened to, believed and supported."

Norwich Law Courts. Picture: Alamy

The men will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today. The force clarified none of the men have lived at asylum hotels in Norfolk and none of the alleged offending happened there. Norwich Superintendent Craig Miller added: "I know this news will be shocking to our communities. "This type of case is very upsetting, and I want people living and working in Norwich, as well as the wider communities of Norfolk, to know that we will do everything possible to protect children from abuse and exploitation. "The Phoenix Project, for example, was launched as a direct result of this investigation to build on the support already available to children and young people. "It brings together police, Children’s Services and health colleagues in one team to safeguard children at risk outside the home and keep them safe. "We will have officers in the city and the wider Norwich communities over the next few weeks to provide reassurance. Please approach them if you feel concerned or worried." Officers are appealing to anyone with information about the investigation to come forward.

Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls, Natalie Fleet, said: "These are hideous cases and the fact that the suspects arrived through illegal routes only underlines their shocking nature. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. "Anyone convicted of these crimes must face the full force of the law, and this government is clear that vile foreign criminals have no place in the UK. "The grooming gangs scandal is one of this country’s greatest failures. We will do everything in our power to protect vulnerable girls and not allow victims to be ignored like so many were previously. "We thank the police in Norfolk for their extensive work in this investigation, and they have our full support as that continues."