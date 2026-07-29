The fourth heatwave of the year is set to peak on Wednesday

Primrose Hill in London, as the longest dry spell in decades continues. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Seven parts of the UK are now officially in drought as the fourth heatwave of the summer is set to peak at 35C in the south of England.

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Amber heat alerts are in place across the East Midlands, the East, South East and in London which are set to expire on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to peak as high as 35C across south-east England on Wednesday which follows a record low period for rainfall. The seven areas of the UK in drought are East Anglia, Hertfordshire, London, Thames Valley, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Devon and Cornwall, the West Midlands, Dorset, Wiltshire, and south Gloucestershire, the Environment Agency said. Read more: Burnham warns of 'difficult' funding decisions ahead and says 'social care in England is as unfair as American healthcare' Read more: Reform MPs complain that Farage was not invited to social care reform talks - but his resignation means he is unable to

Over half of England is now in drought. Picture: Environment Agency

It comes after July saw seven per cent of the expected levels of rainfall, with just one per cent across southern England. Helen Wakeham, director of water at the Environment Agency and chair of the National Drought Group, said: "The hot and dry weather means we are currently using water faster than nature can replenish it." Earlier on Wednesday, the Met Office warned that wildfires could be exceptionally severe by Wednesday if they start in parts of London, the South East and eastern England, as a result of the hot, dry conditions. Fire and rescue services in England and Wales have responded to 706 wildfires so far in 2026, with 208 incidents recorded between July 16 and 28 alone, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said.

Parched conditions and yellow-brown scorched grass on Wimbledon Common. Picture: Alamy

The NFCC said UK wildfires are typically smaller and different in nature to those seen in southern Europe. Phil Garrigan, chairman of the NFCC, said: "More than 200 wildfires in just 12 days shows how quickly the risk can escalate when hot, dry conditions take hold. "The scenes we’re seeing across parts of Europe are a stark reminder of what a changing climate means for fire and rescue services. "We are not seeing fires of that scale in the UK today, but the science tells us we should expect larger, more frequent and more complex wildfires in the future."

UK peak daily temperatures in 2026. Picture: PA