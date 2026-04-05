Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of supporting banned group Palestine Action at an RAF base in Suffolk during peace protests against the Iran war.

Read more: Two arrested outside RAF base during peace protest

In a statement, Lakenheath Alliance For Peace said the arrests were made after retired colonel Chris Romberg made a speech to protesters.

The protest follows reports from some media outlets that a US fighter jet shot down in Iran on Friday had taken off from the Lakenheath base.

The five men and two women were arrested at a peace encampment outside the main gate of Lakenheath airbase on Sunday morning, police said.

Suffolk Police said: “Police have arrested seven people, five men and two women, in Lakenheath on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation.

“They have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

“Suffolk Police has a duty to enforce the law without fear or favour and as it currently stands, not as it might be in the future.

“As such, where offences are believed to have occurred appropriate action will be taken.”

The High Court ruled the proscription of Palestine Action was unlawful in February, but also granted the Home Office leave to appeal against the decision, leaving the proscription in place pending the outcome of the appeal.

Sunday’s action is part of a six-day peace camp involving an around-the-clock vigil outside the gates of the base, set to end on Monday.

Suffolk Police also confirmed two people had been charged over a blockade at the base on Saturday.

Michelle Macdonagh of Springhill, Stroud, Gloucestershire, and Yvan Cormier-Scott from Elphinstone Road, Southsea, Hampshire, have both been charged with wilful obstruction of a highway.

Cormier-Scott has been bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Macdonagh was also charged with obstructing a police officer and has been bailed to appear before the same court on April 27.