Seven individuals have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a newborn baby in South Yorkshire.

The baby was found after officers searched a property on Holywell Heights, and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics.

Police were called to an address in the Wincobank area of Sheffield just before 6am on Sunday regarding concerns for the safety of an infant.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight said: "We are aware news of this will be deeply concerning, and I want to reassure our local communities that we have a dedicated team of detectives and officers hard at work to ensure justice is secured for the baby girl at the heart of this investigation."

She added that seven people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Police are working to determine the ages of those arrested.

"Our investigation is in its early stages, and we would like to remind people to avoid speculating about this incident," she added.

Police have urged anyone with any further information on the incident to come forward.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.