Seven protesters accused of daubing pro-Palestinian graffiti on President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland have been accused of carrying out the act “with a terrorist connection”.

The accusation, which could lead to the defendants receiving longer sentences if found guilty, comes after graffiti was sprayed across US President Donald Trump’s hotel and golf resort in March last year.

Alongside the graffiti, damage was also allegedly caused to parts of the golf course.

The graffiti sprayed across the property included “Gaza is not for sale”, which was painted on the lawn, while red paint was also found on the clubhouse.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at around 4.40am on March 8, 2025.

The preliminary hearing for the seven accused was due to take place at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, however it has now been rescheduled for October following an order granted by the court.

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