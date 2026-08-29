Seven charged over Trump Scotland golf course vandalism face ‘terrorist connection’ allegation
The accusations comes after graffiti was sprayed across US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry hotel and golf resort in March last year.
Seven protesters accused of daubing pro-Palestinian graffiti on President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland have been accused of carrying out the act “with a terrorist connection”.
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The accusation, which could lead to the defendants receiving longer sentences if found guilty, comes after graffiti was sprayed across US President Donald Trump’s hotel and golf resort in March last year.
Alongside the graffiti, damage was also allegedly caused to parts of the golf course.
The graffiti sprayed across the property included “Gaza is not for sale”, which was painted on the lawn, while red paint was also found on the clubhouse.
Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at around 4.40am on March 8, 2025.
The preliminary hearing for the seven accused was due to take place at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, however it has now been rescheduled for October following an order granted by the court.
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Kieran Robson, 35, Uzma Bashir, 56, Ricky Southall, 34, Autumn Taylor Ward, 22, Rebecca Sian Davies, 29, John Moxley, 58, and Dylan Chiaramello, 24, have all been charged in connection with the events.
The indictment lodged with the High Court of Justiciary in GlasgowIt states that the offence was aggravated under Section 31 of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008, as amended by the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021, because it had a "terrorist connection".
A copy of the indictment says the defendants “did maliciously damage property” at the site.
It also reads that they did “paint political and offensive slogans on the grass, score a political slogan into the turf, paint political and offensive slogans on a building, walls and pillars, damage a sprinkler system causing flooding, and damage a light”.
Other accusations of damage at the property include allegations that the group dug up turf at the golf course, sprayed glyphosate, a weed killer, on the fairways and greens, and sprayed a building and signpost with paint.
The indictment goes on to say that it will be proved that the offence “was aggravated by reason of having a terrorist connection”.
Three members of the group - Robson, Bashir and Davies - are also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by driving to and from Trump Turnberry in vehicles with false registration numbers.
The Crown Office has said it will not comment on a live case.