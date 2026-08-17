By Alex Storey

This is the moment a huge blaze engulfed a "Russian Amazon" warehouse which reportedly left seven people dead in a strike by Ukraine.

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The footage shows the flames and the plume of smoke coming from the Wildberries facility in Koledino on Sunday, around 40km from Moscow. The company is Russia's largest online retailer and is said to store military equipment for Putin, Ukrainian officials have claimed. British drones were used to strike targets on the Russian mainland for the first time, with Kyiv launching huge aerial attack on Russian targets in the early hours of Sunday. Read more: Russian strike 'using North Korean missiles' kills seven at Ukraine steel plant Read more: Ukraine 'offers Russia truce' in Black Sea as food supply fears mount

Smoke billows from the burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack, according to the regional governor. Picture: Reuters

It has been confirmed that drones made by two UK companies have been supplied to Ukraine to facilitate "deep strikes" on Russia - using long-distance drones to hit industrial and military targets in mainland Russia. It is estimated that around £35 billion in economic damage has been caused, including fuel shortages and rolling blackouts in some regions, as Kyiv targets oil refineries, naval bases and logistics hubs. The strikes caused seven deaths including an 83-year-old man died after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region, as well as substantial damage to infrastructure, according to local reports. Russia's Ministry of Defence said that it had destroyed 822 drones over the weekend.

People walk in front of the burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack. Picture: Reuters

Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said several more people had been injured. He said damage had been caused at several other sites, including at a warehouse in the town of Domodedovo, close to one of Moscow's main airports. Speaking Sunday morning, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed at least three had died in Ukraine after Russian strikes on the country overnight. He said that 13 regions came under attack this week, with Russia launching another wave of drones during the early hours of Sunday. "Wherever the Russians can reach with their ballistic missiles, they strike civilian infrastructure," he added. "The enemy launched more than 1,550 attack drones, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bombs, and 62 missiles at our cities and communities, most of them ballistic missiles of various types."

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a city book market following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026. Picture: Alamy