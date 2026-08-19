Seven dead after 'tourist' helicopter crashes in Kenya
Four US citizens are among the dead, the US State Department confirmed in a statement.
Seven people have died after a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Mount Ololokwe, Kenya.
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Those dead include the pilot and six tourists, a police report said.
Among them are four US citizens, the US State Department confirmed in a statement.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss,” a spokesperson said.
The accident happened in Samburu county at around 9.13am local time, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.
It said the helicopter was flying from a wildlife conservancy in Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro when it crashed.
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Images from the scene show thick clouds of smoke rising at the crash site.
Search and recovery efforts by Kenya’s Red Cross were reportedly hampered by difficult terrain and a fire at the wreckage.
Luxury tour agency &Beyond told the Reuters news agency that the helicopter had been carrying some of its guests.
The company said in a statement that local authorities were investigating and that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.
Lady Lori Kenya has been identified as the helicopter operator by the KCAA.
Confirming its helicopter was involved, Lady Lori Kenya said in a statement posted to social media: “Our deepest sympathies are with the guests, crew, their families and loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic accident.”
It added that it is fully cooperating with authorities amid an ongoing investigation of the crash.