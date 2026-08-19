Seven people have died after a helicopter carrying tourists crashed in Mount Ololokwe, Kenya.

Those dead include the pilot and six tourists, a police report said.

Among them are four US citizens, the US State Department confirmed in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss,” a spokesperson said.

The accident happened in Samburu county at around 9.13am local time, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said.

It said the helicopter was flying from a wildlife conservancy in Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro when it crashed.

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