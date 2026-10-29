Concern amongst women about sexual harassment or intimidation outdoors at night has risen to 69%, new research has found

Women are being forced to change their routine amid fears over their safety as the nights get darker and longer. Picture: Global

By Georgia Rowe

As the clocks turn back and evenings grow darker, women are again being forced to weigh up whether it is safe to run, walk or travel alone at night.

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New research from Sport England found that 55% of women feel unsafe exercising outdoors alone after dark, compared with 33% of men. Meanwhile, concern about sexual harassment or intimidation outdoors at night has also risen to 69%, from 60% in 2023. But women’s safety campaigners have told LBC that the conversation must not focus solely on public spaces. For women experiencing domestic abuse, the danger does not stop when they get home. It comes after newly released Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed a “significant increase” in domestic abuse across England and Wales. Read more: Mothers are dying at the hands of sons - but warnings of violence are being missed Read more: Rising violence against women and girls by youths linked to ‘online influences’

The inscription 'When will I be able to walk alone at night and feel safe?' relates to violence against women. Picture: Alamy

An estimated 9.6% of people aged 16 and over - around 4.7 million people - experienced domestic abuse in the year to March 2026, up from 7.8% the previous year. “The nights drawing in is certainly a safety on our streets issue, but it’s equally a safety at home issue,” Veronica Oakeshott, Head of External Affairs at Women’s Aid, told LBC. “As the seasons change, and the weather gets colder and days get shorter, people generally tend to spend more time at home. “But for many women, home is not a safe place.” Data from the Femicide Census underlines that reality. Of the 2,292 women killed by a man since 2009, more than seven in ten died at home - and nearly six in ten were killed by an intimate partner. By contrast, 118 women, around one in 20, were killed outdoors by a man unknown to them. “For most women who are at risk, the least safe place is their home,” Karen Ingala Smith, founder of the Femicide Census, told LBC. “I don’t want any woman to do a single less thing to keep herself safe outside,” she said. “But at the same time, we should be doing more to address the risks to women in their homes.”

Nearly seven in ten women fear harassment after dark, new research from Sport England has found. Picture: Alamy

‘The risks don’t start on a long dark night in a park’ Ms Ingala Smith warned that violence against women does not begin when a woman walks alone after dark. She said the risks begin earlier: with misogyny, abusive attitudes and a failure to hold perpetrators accountable. “The first and most important thing I would like to see is that when a man is accused of rape, more of them get charged and more of them get convicted,” she said. “Men who rape women don’t do it once.” She described rape as “practically decriminalised”, arguing that women cannot be fully protected while repeat perpetrators remain at large. The campaigner said women are often left to manage the immediate risk themselves because they cannot rely on perpetrators to change their behaviour. “[The] perfect world doesn’t exist,” she said. “As women, we do take that responsibility for ourselves - and I wouldn’t encourage any woman not to take those steps.” Ms Oakeshott said employers can help reduce some of those barriers - for example, by accommodating a woman who does not feel safe travelling to a shift - helping to ensure equal access to work and opportunities. But she warned such measures cannot “complete the whole picture”. “Ultimately, men are the ones who are responsible for men’s violence against women. Not women,” she said.

The cost of staying safe Ms Ingala Smith said fears around travelling after dark still restrict women’s freedom, pushing many to take additional precautions - from paying for taxis and choosing brighter routes to avoiding groups of men. “It restricts our liberty,” she said. “On the other hand, it makes us have to do additional things [...] take a taxi, maybe think about holding your keys between your fingers if you hear somebody.” Ms Oakeshott said the constant vigilance places an added “mental load” on women, affecting their work, relationships and wellbeing. Some may avoid free outdoor exercise or pay for a gym instead, she said. “There are so many impacts on a woman’s economic circumstances, their professional circumstances, their relationships, in having this extra stress of keeping themselves safe,” she said. But she warned that fear of the outside world can also be used by abusive partners to exert control at home. “‘Don’t go out, it’s not safe out there.’ Well, actually, it’s not safe in here either,” she said.

The annual Reclaim the Night sees women walk through illuminated urban streets, calling for safety, justice, and visibility for women and girls. Picture: Alamy

Who should be responsible for the safety of women? Ms Oakeshott welcomed the Women’s Night Safety Charter, launched by the Mayor of London in 2018, which aims to make public spaces and the night-time economy safer for women. The charter invites organisations to appoint a women’s safety champion, make clear that harassment will be taken seriously, and encourage both victims and bystanders to report it. Ms Oakeshott praised the language of the charter for shifting responsibility away from women and onto public and private organisations. “Women should absolutely feel free to enjoy a night out in London like everybody else, or be able to go for a jog in the evening without worrying. “But they don’t feel that.” She said safety initiatives should never become another list of restrictions for women. “I would not ever want to see, ‘Here’s how to keep yourself safe - avoid this, avoid that, wear this, don’t wear that’,” she said. Yet, the initiative has faced criticism for relying on seven voluntary pledges rather than legally enforceable measures, with limited evidence of their impact. Instead, Ms Oakeshott said employers, police, transport staff, GPs and other frontline workers should receive specialist training to recognise signs of abuse and respond appropriately. And, with one in ten people in the UK experiencing domestic abuse last year, Ms Oakeshott said this specialist support must be funded to match the scale of need. “Some women will be in very, very serious situations,” she said. “And, at the moment, there just isn’t the funding response.”