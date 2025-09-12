Seven men have been jailed for life for the "brutal" murder of a father who was shot at eight times in five seconds on his doorstep.

They were also convicted of the attempted murder of six people in the house.

Jack Benson, 24, Dale Russell, 31, Martin McCusker, 41, Brendan Balloch, 25, Michael Munro, 28, and Kieran Hendry, 26, were found guilty of Mr Canney’s murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow in the summer.

Shots were also fired into the house in Nairn Road that day while several people including two children were inside.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Neil Canney, 37, was targeted after opening his door in Nairn Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, in the early hours of February 28, 2023, suffering a shot to the head.

She sentenced Balloch, Hendry and Munro to a minimum of 21 years each.

Addressing Benson, she said while he was not present outside Mr Canney’s house he provided transport, and she ordered him to serve a minimum of 20 years.

She ordered Russell to serve a minimum of 24 years and McCusker at least 23, while Meechan was handed a 17-year sentence to reflect his early guilty plea.

Lady Drummond sentenced all seven to life imprisonment when they appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, and also told them the minimum number of years they must serve before they are eligible for parole.

Kieran Meechan, 29, pleaded guilty to the murder before the trial began, while his plea of not guilty to attempted murder was accepted by the prosecution.

Lady Drummond told the group: "On February 28 you were involved in a planned attack on Mr Canney. You gathered beforehand at a house, some wearing balaclavas and hoods to conceal your identity.

"In the early hours of the morning you set off to Mr Canney’s house, with the exception of Mr Benson who went to wait nearby in a car to provide transport after the attack.

"When Mr Canney opened his door you shot a gun eight times in five seconds directly into his home, one shot hitting him in the back of the head and killing him.

"The other shots were fired into the house."

She described it as a "brutal attack" which she said showed "utter indifference" to everyone in the house.

The judge told the court about the victim impact statement in which Mr Canney’s family describe their "utter heartbreak" over his death.

She said: "His children are left to experience life without their protector, role model and biggest supporter and no sentence I impose will change any of that for them."

The six men had denied the offences.

In mitigation, Tony Lenehan KC, representing McCusker, said his client was a "subordinate, also a subordinate of a subordinate" in the incident, while Paul Nelson KC, representing Benson, said he did not fire any shots.

Solicitor advocate Raymond McIlwham, representing Balloch, said his client had "demonstrated a degree of insight into the seriousness of the offence and the devastating effect it has had on the victim’s family and his own parents".

Tony Graham KC, representing Russell, said his client understands he faces life imprisonment.

Brian McConnachie KC, representing Meechan, had asked the judge to take into account his client’s early plea when sentencing.

Donald Findlay KC, representing Munro, said his client maintains his innocence, while Tommy Ross KC, representing Hendry, said he also continues to deny that he committed any offence.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: "This was a truly shocking and traumatic attack that took place in the community, and many people who knew Mr Canney witnessed the attack.

"This attack was planned and this conviction sends a strong message that those involved in such crimes will face the consequences of their callous and cowardly actions.

"I hope that this sentence brings some degree of closure to his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: "Neil Canney’s murder was a brazen shooting deliberately carried out by these individuals, who were acting together following extensive planning.

"Their reckless actions have robbed the victim’s family of a future with their loved one while also putting the lives of several others, including children, in serious danger.

"It is only by luck that no-one else was hit by any of the bullets that were indiscriminately fired into a busy household that night.

"This prosecution should send a strong message to others involved in this kind of criminal behaviour – you cannot hide from justice, and we will use all the tools available to us as we strive to keep the communities we serve safe."