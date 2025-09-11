Seven Jewish premises targeted as police probe 'substance thrown' at nursery and synagogues
Seven Jewish premises have been targeted in a spree of antisemitic criminal damage in North London, police say.

Four synagogues and a private residence in Barnet had a 'substance' smeared on them - with another two incidents recorded after a 'liquid' was thrown toward a school and over a car.
The substance is believed to be excrement and the liquid is thought to have been urine, according to Jewish News.
The offences are being investigated as religiously-motivated criminal damage and have police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to talk to.
Detective Superintendent Katie Harber from the Met Police's North West Command said: “These are revolting and appalling acts and we are urging the public to help us identify the perpetrator.
"Police and local partners continue to carry out extensive CCTV enquiries which have established the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences. Detectives and neighbourhood officers are working at pace to identify them.
“We are very aware of how distressing these offences have been for those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.
“We are actively engaging with the local community and remain in discussion with community partners and key stakeholders to provide reassurance and support. Please speak to a local officer with any concerns you have.”
Police were first made aware of alleged religiously-motivated criminal damage relating to a synagogue on the morning of September 3.
Further reports of similar offences had taken place in the early hours of September 4 at a private residence and September 7 at another synagogue.
Then on September 8, police received reports about an incident where a liquid was thrown at a school at 2am that day.
On September 9, police received a report about a substance being smeared on another synagogue dating back to September 2.
A final report was made earlier today of a substance smeared on the doors of another synagogue in the early hours of this morning.
Met officers were also able to link a seventh incident involving liquid being thrown over a car linked to a fifth synagogue which took place on August 15.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Met via 101 quoting 1071/03SEP. If you wish to remain anonymous do speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.