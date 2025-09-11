Seven Jewish premises have been targeted in a spree of antisemitic criminal damage in North London, police say. Picture: Met Police/Shomrim Emergency Report

By Chay Quinn

Seven Jewish premises have been targeted in a spree of antisemitic criminal damage in North London, police say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Four synagogues and a private residence in Barnet had a 'substance' smeared on them - with another two incidents recorded after a 'liquid' was thrown toward a school and over a car. The substance is believed to be excrement and the liquid is thought to have been urine, according to Jewish News. Read More: Farage: Trump will be 'deeply affected' by Charlie Kirk's assassination Read More: Peter Mandelson sacked as US ambassador over Epstein ties The offences are being investigated as religiously-motivated criminal damage and have police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to talk to. Detective Superintendent Katie Harber from the Met Police's North West Command said: “These are revolting and appalling acts and we are urging the public to help us identify the perpetrator.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to talk to - with other images of the alleged antisemitic criminal damage circulating online. Picture: Shomrim Emergency Report

"Police and local partners continue to carry out extensive CCTV enquiries which have established the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences. Detectives and neighbourhood officers are working at pace to identify them. “We are very aware of how distressing these offences have been for those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. “We are actively engaging with the local community and remain in discussion with community partners and key stakeholders to provide reassurance and support. Please speak to a local officer with any concerns you have.” Police were first made aware of alleged religiously-motivated criminal damage relating to a synagogue on the morning of September 3.

The smeared substance is believed to be excrement, according to Jewish News. Picture: Shomrim Emergency Report