Five people have been killed in attacks on the central city of Dnipro, while another two were killed in the Chernihiv region, Zelenskyy confirmed.

A man stands at a balcony of a residential building damaged by a Russian strike on Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, April 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Feldman

Seven people have been killed and 11 remain in hospital following a fresh wave of Russian drone attacks that swept Ukraine overnight.

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Taking to X on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Russian attacks lasted “throughout nearly the entire night” as he confirmed that 30 people were wounded across Ukraine. The strikes caused fires to break out across Dnipro and partially destroyed several apartment buildings, businesses and a private house. The bodies of four people were recovered from the ruins, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional head Oleksandr Ganzha. Rescue workers continue to search for survivors, amid concerns civilians may still be trapped beneath the debris. Read more: RAF fighter jets scrambled in response to Russian drones threat on Nato border Read more: Russia laying groundwork for intervention in Nato territory as false flag risks rise, experts warn

A man covered in thermal blanket stands in a yard of a residential building damaged by a Russian strike on Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, April 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

In the southern Odesa region, drone strikes injured two people and damaged residential buildings, port infrastructure and vehicles, while attacks were also reported in the Kharkiv region. In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 619 drones and 47 missiles overnight, one of the largest attacks in recent days. However, Ukraine stated the majority of the drones and missiles were intercepted.

Right now, 11 people are in hospitals in Dnipro after Russia’s attack on the city. A rescue operation continues at the site of the strike on a residential building. People may still be trapped under the rubble. Throughout nearly the entire night, the Russians struck Dnipro and… pic.twitter.com/1Vj65FWgLc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 25, 2026

The attacks also spilled beyond Ukraine’s borders into neighbouring NATO member Romania. Romanian authorities said they were investigating the fall of an object near the border city of Galați during the strikes. Debris was later recovered in a residential area, causing minor damage to property but no casualties. Two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled from a base in Romania overnight after drones were detected near its airspace, as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing mission. Initial reports suggested British jets may have shot down Russian drones, but both UK and Romanian officials later clarified this was incorrect. British defence sources said the fighter jets did not enter Ukrainian airspace, nor did they engage with any potential targets, contradicting reports that Russian drones had been shot down by the RAF. No drones entered Romanian airspace.

Rescue workers clear the rubble of a residential building destroyed by a Russian strike, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, April 25, 2026. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, in Russia, a woman was killed and a man was seriously wounded by a drone strike in the border region of Belgorod, local officials said. The attacks followed a prisoner swap on Friday, in which Russia and Ukraine exchanged 193 service members, its 73rd prisoner exchange since the start of the full-scale war.

193 Ukrainian warriors are returning home as part of a prisoner exchange.



They include servicemembers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Border Guard Service, the National Police, and the State Special Transport Service. They defended Ukraine on various fronts. Among them are… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 24, 2026