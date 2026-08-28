Seven more arrested in Middlesbrough amid police probe into alleged organised crime following A66 crash
The latest arrests bring the total number to 24 following the string of incidents
Seven more people have been arrested in Middlesbrough amid a police probe into alleged organised crime following a string of incidents including a car crash and a house fire.
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Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox said: "This latest disruptive activity now brings the total number of arrests to 24 since the investigation commenced.
"Several suspects arrested throughout the course of this week have been charged with serious offences and a number of offenders have been recalled to prison."
It follows a series of incidents in the town in north-east England, including a crash on the A66 on Saturday which left seven dead followed by a house fire killing a seven-year-old girl and her aunt.
However, detectives said on Friday they were not linking a house fire to the crash.
It comes after an extra 200 police officers were drafted to Middlesbrough to help investigate after the deaths of nine people over the past six days.
In an update earlier on Friday, Cleveland Police announced that detectives investigating the spate of deaths are not linking the house fire to a crash on the A66 last weekend.
Four men – aged 35, 25, 40, 21 – are currently in police custody after being stopped in a car on Thursday evening , Cleveland Police said in an update on Friday.
They are being held on suspicion of criminal damage with intent to endanger life, arson and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The arson charge relates to a caravan that was set alight on Atlee Road in Middlesbrough at 5.30am on Wednesday.
The criminal damage charge relates to Thursday when a car rammed into a wall outside a house in Steele Crescent, South Bank.
Police said all the men were in a Mercedes when they were stopped on Thursday on Kingsley Road in Grangetown at 10.30pm.
A quantity of class A drugs has been seized as well as the Mercedes.
Three other men have also been arrested for the following charges:
- A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill.
- A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of criminal property
- A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.
All three have been released on conditional bail.
In addition to the three arrests, officers also seized £15,000 in cash.
Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox said: “This latest disruptive activity now brings the total number of arrests to 24 since the investigation commenced. Several suspects arrested throughout the course of this week have been charged with serious offences and a number of offenders have been recalled to prison.
“This robust approach demonstrates our commitment and determination to pursue those who we believe are intent on causing serious violence and harm to our communities.
“Be assured, our relentless pursuit of suspected organised criminals will not waver.
“I want to encourage anyone who believes serious violence and organised crime is taking place in their neighbourhood to report it so we can keep on taking action.”