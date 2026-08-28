Seven more people have been arrested in Middlesbrough amid a police probe into alleged organised crime following a string of incidents including a car crash and a house fire.

Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox said: "This latest disruptive activity now brings the total number of arrests to 24 since the investigation commenced.

"Several suspects arrested throughout the course of this week have been charged with serious offences and a number of offenders have been recalled to prison."

It follows a series of incidents in the town in north-east England, including a crash on the A66 on Saturday which left seven dead followed by a house fire killing a seven-year-old girl and her aunt.

However, detectives said on Friday they were not linking a house fire to the crash.

It comes after an extra 200 police officers were drafted to Middlesbrough to help investigate after the deaths of nine people over the past six days.

In an update earlier on Friday, Cleveland Police announced that detectives investigating the spate of deaths are not linking the house fire to a crash on the A66 last weekend.