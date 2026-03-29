A man has been arrested after a car hit pedestrians in Derby city centre, leaving seven people injured.

The incident involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening.

Seven people were treated at the scene by ambulance crews for non life-threatening injuries and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A man in his 30s, who is originally from India, was found a short time after the incident when officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

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