Seven pedestrians injured after being hit by car in Derby as man arrested
The incident happened in the 'popular student area' of Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening
A man has been arrested after a car hit pedestrians in Derby city centre, leaving seven people injured.
Listen to this article
The incident involved a black Suzuki Swift and happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening.
Seven people were treated at the scene by ambulance crews for non life-threatening injuries and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
A man in his 30s, who is originally from India, was found a short time after the incident when officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.
Read more: Four arrested as murder investigation launched following death of woman in Leeds
Read more: Starmer tells social media companies ‘things will change’ on addictive features
The man remains in police custody while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues.
Derbyshire Police said they "do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public".
They added: "Our investigation is in its early stages but we want to hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident."
A resident told LBC that the street is popular with students and gets “very busy, especially on Saturday nights”.
An eye-witness told The Mirror that the scene was “absolute carnage”. They said: “It was utterly horrific. People were laying on the pavement covered in blood and on the road.”
Labour MP, Catherine Atkinson, said “I am deeply shocked by reports that people have been injured in a serious incident in Derby city centre this evening.“My thoughts are with those injured and I’m grateful to our emergency services.
Baggy Shanker, the MP for Derby South, said his thoughts were with “everyone who has been affected and with their loved ones”.
People are urged to avoid the area as Friar Gate is completely closed from the junction with Curzon Street/Cheapside up to Ford Street.