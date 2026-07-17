The bridges in Iran are a key transit point for the country's main port, Bandar Abbas

Smoke rises following a strike at an unknown location during what the U.S. military says is its latest wave of strikes on Iran. Picture: Reuters

By Alex Storey

The US has launched a fresh set of strikes on an Iranian airport and bridges killing at least seven people, according to reports.

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The two sides have renewed their hostilities as US President Donald Trump described the already fragile ceasefire as "over" last week. In response to the latest attacks, Tehran retaliated with a strike on a power plant in Kuwait. According to Iranian state TV, at least seven were killed in the strikes on the bridge, which are a key transit point for Iran's main port, Bandar Abbas. Read more: Mural showing Trump family with flag-draped coffins displayed in Tehran in chilling warning to US Read more: Trump releases declassified documents in latest attempt to prove he did not lose 2020 election to Biden

People stand near a damaged portion of a bridge in the aftermath of a strike. Picture: Reuters

Both sides have exchanged strikes on a daily basis this week and on Friday, the US marines boarded a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz and another vessel was seized by armed men off Yemen. Continued clashes over the contested Gulf waterway, which is vital to global energy supplies, have fuelled concerns of a return to a full-blown conflict. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices surged by more than 3% LCOc1 to near $87 on Friday, the highest level since an interim agreement a month ago aimed at ending the war.

The President has said the US would not allow ships to be fired on in the Strait of Hormuz without Iran "paying a consequence for that". Picture: Alamy

After labelling Iran's government as "scum", President Trump has threatened to launch broad-based air strikes on their infrastructure and has also declined to rule out a ground assault on its coast or islands. On Wednesday, the world leader warned on Fox News that more strikes would be carried out against Iran and repeated his threat that bridges and power plants could be targeted unless talks resume. In his message to Tehran, he said: "You better make a deal, or you’re not going to have anything left."

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam. Picture: Reuters