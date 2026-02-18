These include the Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley, Norfolk and Bedfordshire.

Essex Police are assessing information on private jets flying to and from Stansted Airport after claims that paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women or girls to Britain aboard his plane dubbed the 'Lolita Express'. Picture: US Department of Justice

By Henry Moore

Seven police forces are now investigating allegations against paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates as part of a coordinated effort to uncover the scale of his crimes in the UK.

It comes after it emerged Epstein flew into Stansted Airport’s private terminal up to 90 times on his jet known as the “Lolitta Express.” Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday it was investigating claims 15 of those trips came after the sex offender was jailed in 2008 for soliciting underage sex. In a statement, the force said: “We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.” Read More: Farage says Andrew 'clearly' has questions to answer from police into Epstein links Read More: Andrew wished Epstein 'joy' in Christmas card with Beatrice and Eugenie photos a year after claiming he'd cut off contact

Claims have been made that Epstein used his jet (pictured) to traffic women and girls from the UK. Picture: Alamy

Essex Police are just one of seven separate forces across England investigating Epstein and his associates, the former Prince Andrew and disgraced Peer Peter Mandelson. These include the Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley, Norfolk and Bedfordshire. Meanwhile, Wiltshire Police are reportedly assisting the Met in its investigation into claims Mandelson leaked confidential government documents to the sex trafficker. Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are probing similar allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is accused of leaking information to Epstein while acting as UK trade envoy from 2001-11. The force is also investigating a claim a woman in her 20s was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Bedfordshire Police, meanwhile, are believed to be investigating whether Epstein ever used Luton Airport. Norfolk Police have not launched any official investigations but are said to be reviewing documents related to Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is also facing police investigation after the release of the Epstein Files in mid-January. Picture: Getty

Finally, Surrey Police are investigating a sex abuse claim against Epstein’s lover Ghislaine Maxwell. This all comes as part of a coordinated effort by police forces across the UK to uncover the extent of Epstein’s crimes in Britain. The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has set up a specialist team to work alongside US law enforcement. The NPCC said: "A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files. "We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published. "We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."