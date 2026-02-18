Several police forces now examining Epstein files as officers assess private jet trafficking links to Stansted Airport
These include the Metropolitan Police, Surrey, Thames Valley, Norfolk and Bedfordshire.
Seven police forces are now investigating allegations against paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates as part of a coordinated effort to uncover the scale of his crimes in the UK.
It comes after it emerged Epstein flew into Stansted Airport’s private terminal up to 90 times on his jet known as the “Lolitta Express.”
Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday it was investigating claims 15 of those trips came after the sex offender was jailed in 2008 for soliciting underage sex.
In a statement, the force said: “We are assessing the information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Stansted Airport following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.”
Essex Police are just one of seven separate forces across England investigating Epstein and his associates, the former Prince Andrew and disgraced Peer Peter Mandelson.
Meanwhile, Wiltshire Police are reportedly assisting the Met in its investigation into claims Mandelson leaked confidential government documents to the sex trafficker.
Thames Valley Police have confirmed they are probing similar allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is accused of leaking information to Epstein while acting as UK trade envoy from 2001-11.
The force is also investigating a claim a woman in her 20s was trafficked to the UK by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew.
Bedfordshire Police, meanwhile, are believed to be investigating whether Epstein ever used Luton Airport.
Norfolk Police have not launched any official investigations but are said to be reviewing documents related to Epstein.
Finally, Surrey Police are investigating a sex abuse claim against Epstein’s lover Ghislaine Maxwell.
This all comes as part of a coordinated effort by police forces across the UK to uncover the extent of Epstein’s crimes in Britain.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has set up a specialist team to work alongside US law enforcement.
The NPCC said: "A national coordination group has been set up to support a small number of forces assessing allegations that have emerged following the publication of the US DoJ Epstein files.
"We continue to work collaboratively to assess the details being made public to allow us to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been published.
"We continue to support our partners and contribute in any way we can to help secure justice for victims and survivors, and urge anyone who needs support to visit www.whenyouareready.co.uk."
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told LBC: "We are aware of reports about a woman said to have been taken to an address in Windsor in 2010 for sexual purposes.
"We are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. We take any reports of sexual crimes extremely seriously and encourage anyone with information to come forward.
"At this time, these allegations have not been reported to Thames Valley Police by either the lawyer or their client."
While a Stansted spokesperson told us: "All private aircraft at London Stansted operate through independent Fixed Base Operators, which handle all aspects of private and corporate aviation in line with regulatory requirements.
"All immigration and customs checks for passengers arriving on private aircraft are carried out directly by Border Force.
"They use entirely independent terminals not operated by London Stansted and no private jet passengers enter the main airport terminal.
"The airport does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately operated aircraft."