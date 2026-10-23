Seven shot dead after 'heinous' attack on mourners at funeral in Jordan
At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.
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At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.
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A further 10 people were injured in the church in the governorate of Karak on Friday.
The gunmen, who have not been identified, are reported to have arrived at the scene in a car and began shooting inside the church before fleeing.
Mohammad al-Momani, a Government spokesman, confirmed that security forces were deployed to the area after the "heinous" attack.
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Dozens of people were reportedly at the funeral inside the church when the pair opened fire, according to one of the mourners, Khaled Burqan, who spoke to Jordan's al-Mamlaka state-run TV.
Burqan said the two attackers, armed with a rifle and a pistol, were shooting at the mourners for several minutes.
So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A press conference with interior ministry officials is expected shortly.
Karak has a significant Christian community in the majority-Muslim Jordan.