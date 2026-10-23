At least seven people have been shot dead by two gunmen who opened fire at a funeral in central Jordan, according to state media.

A further 10 people were injured in the church in the governorate of Karak on Friday.

The gunmen, who have not been identified, are reported to have arrived at the scene in a car and began shooting inside the church before fleeing.

Mohammad al-Momani, a Government spokesman, confirmed that security forces were deployed to the area after the "heinous" attack.

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