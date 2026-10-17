Saylor Graham was among the children shot at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on Thursday

Saylor Graham was among the children shot when a 16-year-old gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School. Picture: GoFundMe

By Isobel Anderson Morris

A seven-year-old girl who was shot in the face during a school shooting in Oregon is recovering from surgery, as a fundraising campaign for her and her family raises more than $380,000.

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Saylor Graham was among the children shot when a 16-year-old gunman opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend on Thursday, October 15. Four people, including three children, were killed in the attack. Saylor underwent surgery following the shooting and was stabilised in serious condition, according to a family friend who spoke to NBC News. The youngest known survivor of the attack, Saylor has attracted widespread support as she prepares for a lengthy recovery. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $380,000 to help Saylor and her family with medical expenses and other costs associated with her ongoing care. Read more: Oregon teacher tackled school gunman before armed parent shot suspect 'multiple times' Read more: Teen gunman shoots dead children aged five, eight and 11 and teacher at school in Oregon ‘after shooting through locked doors’ to get inside

Saylor, who uses a wheelchair due to a disability, also lives with a rare genetic condition called CASK. Picture: GoFundMe

Saylor, who uses a wheelchair due to a disability, also lives with a rare genetic condition called CASK, which means she has additional medical needs beyond the injuries sustained in the shooting. She was Silver Rail Elementary School’s adopted “Sparrow” through a programme that helps schools raise money for children with medical needs. The fundraising campaign is also expected to help her family cover the costs of travelling to Portland for her ongoing medical treatment. The campaign page said: “On October 15, 2026, Saylor survived a tragedy no child should ever have to endure,” the page reads. “This unimaginable trauma has brought medical expenses and uncertainty to her family during an already difficult time.” “This fundraiser is to help ease the family’s urgent financial burdens, including time away from work, hospital bills, lodging, and transportation,” the page states. The Sparrow Clubs programme sees local schools support children with medical needs by raising funds and encouraging pupils to take part in community service.

Four people, including three children, were killed in the attack. Picture: Getty