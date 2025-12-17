Seventeen people remain in hospital after the Bondi Beach shooting in which 15 were killed, New South Wales health officials say.

Five of those are in a critical condition, with all of them receiving care in several Sydney hospitals.

It comes after Naveed Akram, 24, was charged with 59 offences – including 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack.

Akram and his father Sajid, 50, are suspected of opening fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach in Australia on Sunday evening.

Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, and two officers were also non-fatally shot as gunfire was exchanged.

Naveed Akram remains under armed guard in hospital.

Along with the murders, he is accused of 40 counts of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol and placing an explosive in/near a building with the intent to cause harm.

