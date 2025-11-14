Several people were killed and others injured when a bus hit a bus stop in central Stockholm on Friday, Swedish police said.

The incident took place at 3:24pm in Valhallavägen in Östermalm, near the city's University of Technology.

Five people were affected by the incident, a spokesperson for Stockholm's rescue services told Reuters.

The bus driver has been arrested, police said, but no motive has been established.

“At this time, the police are not commenting on information about the number, gender or ages of victims,” the police said in a statement.

One local described the moment he heard the crash.

“I was lying in my room, heard a loud bang and heard several people screaming," he said.

“Then I ran to the window and saw a bus that had crashed and several people on the ground.”

According to reports in Sweden, the bus, which belongs to Transdev, was not in service and had no passengers on board.

This is a breaking story, more follows...