More than a dozen countries who have signed the convention reportedly back changes to help governments cut illegal immigration

Governments across Europe are looking for ways to reduce illegal migration. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

British proposals to tighten up interpretations of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) in order to curb illegal immigration have won the backing of at least 17 other countries.

Labour ministers have called for amendments to the ECHR to allow for greater border control after a slew of newspaper reports on deportations being halted by appeals under the laws. Countries backing the changes include Austria, Poland, Belgium, Italy, France and Germany amongst others. All 16 supporting states met earlier this month in Denmark to discuss how amendments could be implemented. Unanimous support is required by all 25 signatories to the convention to make changes. The ECHR has been criticised by some for preventing the deportation of thousands of asylum seekers - including foreign criminals.

Anti-immigration protest have been held in countries across Europe as many governments struggle to deal with the issue. Picture: Getty

These latest proposals would reduce the courts' power to prevent asylum seekers from being deported pending hearings, a process which can take months or even years to be heard. There is also hope amongst those championing the proposals that they will be able stop asylum seekers from using the ECHR to avoid deportation, even when they may have committed a crime. In March, an Albanian criminal who was jailed for running an illegal cannabis production site was not deported after judges ruled it would deprive his daughter of a "male role model". Earlier this year, Alain Berset, the secretary-general of the Council of Europe, which overseas the running of the ECHR, indicated that he was open to change. "We are witnessing a world where things are changing rapidly. It is accelerating. We see this, and it means that it is normal that we must also adapt to this...We need discussion about the rules that we have, and there is no taboo" he said.

UK Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch has said leaving the ECHR is the only option available. Picture: Getty