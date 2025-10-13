Labour proposals to change ECHR to curb illegal migration backed by more than a dozen member states
More than a dozen countries who have signed the convention reportedly back changes to help governments cut illegal immigration
British proposals to tighten up interpretations of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) in order to curb illegal immigration have won the backing of at least 17 other countries.
Labour ministers have called for amendments to the ECHR to allow for greater border control after a slew of newspaper reports on deportations being halted by appeals under the laws.
Countries backing the changes include Austria, Poland, Belgium, Italy, France and Germany amongst others. All 16 supporting states met earlier this month in Denmark to discuss how amendments could be implemented.
Unanimous support is required by all 25 signatories to the convention to make changes.
The ECHR has been criticised by some for preventing the deportation of thousands of asylum seekers - including foreign criminals.
These latest proposals would reduce the courts' power to prevent asylum seekers from being deported pending hearings, a process which can take months or even years to be heard.
There is also hope amongst those championing the proposals that they will be able stop asylum seekers from using the ECHR to avoid deportation, even when they may have committed a crime.
In March, an Albanian criminal who was jailed for running an illegal cannabis production site was not deported after judges ruled it would deprive his daughter of a "male role model".
Earlier this year, Alain Berset, the secretary-general of the Council of Europe, which overseas the running of the ECHR, indicated that he was open to change.
"We are witnessing a world where things are changing rapidly. It is accelerating. We see this, and it means that it is normal that we must also adapt to this...We need discussion about the rules that we have, and there is no taboo" he said.
The Conservative Party has said it will leave the ECHR if it wins the next election.
Kemi Badenoch recently said “It is time for Britain to leave the ECHR. I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is clear that it is necessary to protect our borders, our veterans, and our citizens.
The party said a review carried out by shadow attorney general Baron Wolfson of Tredegar had found the ECHR had limited the Government’s ability to address immigration issues, as well as policies in a host of other areas.
Nigel Farage's Reform party also wants out of the ECHR, as well as other international treaties that he thinks stand in the way of curbing illegal immigration.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey on the other hand wants the opposite and strongly opposes the UK leaving the treaty.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sits somewhere in the middle. He has recently said that he does not want to "tear down" human rights laws, but backs changing how international law is interpreted to stop unsuccessful asylum seekers blocking their deportation.
The only country to have ever left the ECHR is Russia.