An intensive manhunt is underway following the incident in Germany as police urge people to avoid the area

Police have not confirmed how many people were injured after the vehicle ploughed into crowds. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Several people have been injured after a vehicle drove into crowds in Berlin's pride parade, police say.

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Wir sind mit zahlreichen Polizeikräften sowie Rettungskräften der Berliner Feuerwehr im Großen Tiergarten im Einsatz. Mutmaßlich ist hier ein Fahrzeug in den Tiergarten eingefahren, hat mehrere Personen angefahren und dabei verletzt. Die Verletzten werden aktuell von… pic.twitter.com/emEBnpqVUF — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) July 25, 2026

In a video posted to X, spokesman Florian Nath said: "We are now at the scene with a strong police presence and paramedics from the Berlin fire service and other organisations. "A vehicle allegedly drove into the park and hit several people, apparently injuring them. This is why there are now several patients being treated by the Berlin fire service in the area of the [...] Tiergarten. "We are searching for possible suspects and will update when we have more information." He said that several are being resuscitated at the scene, and others are being treated for life-threatening injuries according to Nath.

🇩🇪 ⚠️ Berlin: Fahrzeug rast in Menschenmenge beim Christopher Street Day. Mehrere Personen wurden nach einem Vorfall auf dem CSD in Berlin getroffen. Die genaue Ursache und die Anzahl der Verletzten sind noch unklar. pic.twitter.com/GUDLrSDJnJ — OSInt (@OSIntGerman) July 25, 2026

The injured people are being treated by first responders and the area has been cordoned off by emergency services. It is not known how many people have been injured. Police have asked people to avoid the area and give it plenty of room when driving around it. The Tiergarten park is close to the route of Berlin's LGBTQ+ pride parade, Christopher Street Day Parade.

‼️ [ 🇩🇪 ALLEMAGNE ]



🔸 De « nombreuses victimes » signalées après qu'un véhicule a foncé dans la foule lors de la gay pride à Berlin. pic.twitter.com/DgMjXykAGP — Little Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) July 25, 2026