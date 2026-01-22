Several people remain missing in New Zealand after landslides hit a campground and a house, officials said on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the slide at the base of Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island after 9.30am.

Crews have been trying to rescue people buried in rubble, as several people, including at least one young girl, are missing.

The national fire authority hasn't heard any signs of life from under the slip since this morning. No one has been rescued from the slip so far.

Police Superintendent Tim Anderson said the number of people missing was in the "single figures".

The rubble hit Beachside Holiday Park in a town named after the extinct volcano.

Another landslide hit a house overnight in the nearby Bay of Plenty community.

