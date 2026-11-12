The gunman is reportedly barricaded in a building close to the scene

Active Shooter In D.C.'s Logan Circle Area Injures Multiple People. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

At least one person has been killed and four left injured after a gunman opened fire near the White House.

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The active shooter is being hunted by police after opening fire in Logan Circle, less than a mile from the White House, on Thursday morning, according to local media. Five people were shot in what police described as an "active shooting" at around 8.30am ET.

The shooting took place approximately a mile away from The White House. Picture: Getty

At least four were wounded while one person is believed to have been killed, according to local media. Authorities have said they know who they are dealing with and have identified the suspect, NBC News reported. A suspect is not yet in custody and there is a heavy police presence in the area. Read more: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down after affair scandal rocks tech giant Read more: Death toll rises to eight after three-storey building collapses in New York

Emergency personnel work at the site of a shooting in Washington, DC, US. Picture: Reuters

Active Shooter In D.C.'s Logan Circle Area Injures Multiple People. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

Earlier the gunman was thought to have been barricaded in a flat at the top of the building where the shooting took place. Shortly after the shooting, armed units could be seen in the area as the hunt for the suspect got underway. Police have urged people to avoid the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA fitness center and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Schools near the scene have been placed on lockdown.

Several people shot near White House - as gunman remains at-large. Picture: Reuters

According to initial reports, the suspect is thought to have opened fire near to a fitness studio. Law enforcement sources told CNN that the gunman shot one person inside the gym, and then left the gym and continued firing while outside. Local police have said they "still don't know' the conditions of the victims. There is currently a large police presence at the scene, which is less than a mile from the White House. Several federal agencies are in the area and are helping, including the National Park Service and the US Secret Service. "MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on scene. AVOID The AREA," the Metropolitan Police Department said on X at about 8.20 ET.

Barricade in place at 15th and P St NW. First responders are working hard to resolve situation. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/VtEiDWZyks — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) November 12, 2026

A member of DC council Brooke Pinto said on X that a barricade was in place with responders "working hard to resolve" the situation. Earlier on Thursday she wrote that there had been a shooting “at and outside Vida fitness this morning in Logan Circle”. She added that ,multiple people had been shot" and that police were still hunting a suspect. A witness at the Vida gym when the shooting took place told the Washington Sun that they heard "one gunshot and saw one person down in the gym itself, followed by more shots”. They said the gym "cleared out" and people fled the scene with their "arms raised". Police are reportedly looking for a heavily built white male, NBC News reported. He is said to be wearing grey shorts and carrying a grey and black gun. However they have not specified whether the alert is related to the shooting.