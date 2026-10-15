24 million people are still living under a hosepipe bans after a dry, hot summer

Reservoir levels are running low across the UK. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A severe drought has been declared in parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex, the Government announced.

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The South East and South West have experienced their driest April to September for more than a century, affecting reservoirs in those areas, officials said. It comes as 24 million are still living under a hosepipe bans after restrictions were imposed during a summer of record-breaking heat. Severe drought is defined by the Environment Agency as prolonged dry weather resulting in lasting effects on the environment. The Environment Agency says: “The lack of water leads to serious water shortages and widespread impacts across sectors. Read more: Britain’s dry spell deepens as Yorkshire is declared in drought following record-breaking summer heat Read more: This year’s drought will affect nature for ‘years to come’, experts warn

It comes as 24 million are still living under a hosepipe bans after restrictions were imposed during a summer of record-breaking heat. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy

“It’s when the lack of water begins to disrupt daily life and the environment in major ways.” Water companies in parts of England have been told to step up their drought planning mid efforts to protect public water supplies in the affected areas. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: “This level of drought is something we have not experienced for decades, so this government is stepping up our support and planning. "We are working closely with water companies to protect public supplies in the areas affected, and I'd continue to urge everyone to think about how they can use water wisely over the coming weeks. "Our strengthened Water Bill is all about taking back public control of our water companies. We are at the start of a decade-long journey to a very different water system, including nine new major reservoirs to secure supplies." It comes days after Yorkshire entered drought status due to low water levels in the rivers. The region was in “prolonged dry weather” status since the end of July after a lack of spring and summer rainfall but was upgraded to “drought” on Friday. It follows an usually dry September, with the ongoing lack of rainfall into the autumn months causing the flow in rivers and groundwater levels to reach very low levels in parts of Yorkshire, officials said.

It follows an usually dry September. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty