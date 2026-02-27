Farmers say the weather extremes in the last two years – from droughts to floods – have hit their incomes as well as their mental health.

Part of the Thames Footpath in Old Windsor, Berkshire submerged under water as the River Thames burst its banks following weeks of rain. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Extreme weather swings from drought to persistent rain have left families battling flooding and farmers facing another bad year in the fields.

The Met Office said this winter will be remembered for its "relentless rain", with provisional figures showing many areas of the UK suffered very wet conditions over the season. It marks a dramatic change from 2025, which saw record dry and warm conditions cause drought across swathes of the country, leading to hosepipe bans and impacts on agriculture and wildlife. The final parts of England, still struggling with drought, only moved into recovery status in January due to wet conditions – though these led to repeated flood warnings for communities in some parts of the country.

The Met Office said this winter will be remembered for its “relentless rain”. Picture: Alamy

Mike Kendon, a senior scientist at the Met Office, said that while this winter did not break any national records for rainfall, it will be remembered for its “relentless rain as much as its intensity”. He said: “A near-continuous run of Atlantic systems over the past three months has brought persistent rain, damaging storms and few dry spells.” The figures showed England experienced 35% more rain than the long-term average, Wales saw 14% more and Northern Ireland saw 25% more. But Scotland’s levels were 16% below average, showing a mixed picture overall. Devon and Cornwall had their second wettest winter on record, and southern England had its seventh wettest, but other regions have seen less rain than usual. Farmers say the weather extremes in the last two years – from droughts to floods – have hit their incomes as well as their mental health, as yields suffer from the volatile rain patterns.

The River Severn flowing over its banks at Upton-upon-Severn. Picture: Alamy