The woman's mother, Debbie, was horrified and is now calling for greater regulation across the sector

Weight-loss drug Wegovy is widely purchased online. Using the weight loss jab Wegovy may help reduce a person's risk of heart attack - but Caitlin was able to purchase despite being underweight. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand and Helen Hoddinott

The mother of a severely anorexic woman has told LBC her daughter “could have died” after one of the UK’s biggest online pharmacies allowed her to buy weight-loss jabs.

Despite weighing less than six stone (38kg), Caitlin, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, was able to purchase a monthly subscription of the appetite suppressant Wegovy from the digital health provider, Numan. Her horrified mother, Debbie, has called for greater regulation across the sector, including face-to-face checks on all prescriptions, after Caitlin was able to use an AI-generated image to prove her identity and need for the jab. The company’s founder and CEO, Sokratis Papafloratos, has apologised directly to Debbie for the sale of the medication and pledged to introduce a series of extra verification tools to avoid a repeat of her case. Read more: Prostate cancer screening for over-50s 'would save thousands of men's lives', major study says Read more: Hospital bosses 'missed' 32 chances to take action against NHS doctor accused of botching children’s surgeries

Wegovy was sold to Debbie's severely anorexic daughter. Picture: Alamy

Caitlin was diagnosed with anorexia more than a decade ago, when she was still a teenager. She has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and, when she was last hospitalised, clinicians told Debbie that her daughter was at risk of sudden death. Debbie only found her daughter’s supply of the jabs by chance, and opened up to LBC about how “powerless” it made her feel. “The first thing I do every morning is go into my daughter’s room to see if she is still alive — that is how I begin every single day. “I have to regularly check her room for things like laxatives. Hidden in one of her drawers were two boxes of Wegovy. One was empty… one of them still had needles still in it. “You just feel so desperate. I carry an agony every day with worries about her. And then when you're fighting things beyond her own illness and beyond the walls of our family home… You feel so powerless [and] it's like putting out fires. “As a mother, when you see things like that, your heart just collapses because you're fighting so much.” When Debbie uncovered her daughter’s supply, she saw one of the boxes that the drug had been provided by Numan, a digital health provider which has served 650,000 patients with treatments for erectile dysfunction, testosterone deficiency and obesity. Alarmingly, when she contacted their customer services team, she was informed that she was unable to cancel the prescription on her daughter’s behalf owing to General Data Protection Regulation — in spite of her explanation of Caitlin’s condition and the very real risk to her life. It was only when LBC contacted the company about her case that the decision was made to stop her order. Numan conceded that it should have acted upon learning of Caitlin’s situation, and has promised to implement additional comprehensive training to help its staff identify when to escalate safeguarding concerns. Debbie’s decision to speak out about the case is motivated by a desire to protect her daughter and prevent other families in the same position experiencing similar distress. “I feel frightened that my daughter could die if she gets hold of any more — but really, she could die and thousands of other people's children could die. “I have been told by every practitioner that’s worked with her that she is at serious risk of death. “You do get moments, as a mum, when you let those thoughts become really dark. I have replayed conversations in my head where I call my dad and say ‘we lost her’, or I go through my speech for her funeral, and I know the last line of that would be ‘I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you.’”

The woman's mother, Debbie, has criticised the sale of the drug by Numan. Picture: Alamy