Sally-Anne Bowen was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged about 14 to 15

Sally-Anne Bowen was convicted earlier this year of seven counts of indecent assault. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A chemistry teacher who had sexual relationships with two schoolboys in the late 1980s is to be sentenced today after she was arrested for failing to turn up at her last hearing.

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Sally-Anne Bowen was in her 20s when she had sex with one pupil up to 30 times and kissed a second boy when they were aged about 14 to 15 while she was a teacher at Christ’s College in Finchley, north London. She was due to face sentencing over the offences at Harrow Crown Court on Friday after being convicted of seven counts of indecent assault. After she did not turn up to court on Friday morning, a warrant was issued for her arrest. The 65-year-old could not be found at her home in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, and was eventually located and arrested by police in Hampshire. She was remanded into custody and will appear at the same court for sentencing on Monday. Read more: Female teacher who indecently assaulted two teenage pupils arrested hours after failing to turn up for sentencing Read more: Marlborough College teacher 'took his own life' after he was fired over 'serious' school trip allegations

Chemistry teacher Sally-Anne Bowen arrives at Harrow Crown Court, north west London,. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Friday November 20, officers were made aware that a 65-year-old woman had failed to appear at Harrow Crown Court for sentencing. “A warrant was issued for her arrest and officers promptly launched inquiries to locate her. “At around 1500, officers from a neighbouring force found the woman at a location in Hampshire and arrested her on suspicion of failing to appear at court. She was taken into police custody. “On Saturday November 21 she appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court where she was remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Monday November 23.”

Her trial heard she wore short, tight skirts and flirted in class, with one former pupil comparing her behaviour to “a Sabrina Carpenter video”. One victim told jurors that he had sex with her “about 20 or 30 times” over several months, regularly visited her home and considered her his girlfriend. He had fallen in love but kept their relationship secret because Bowen had “drummed it” into him that he must not tell anyone, the court heard. The second victim described spending lunchtimes with Bowen in a cafe, where he was “goaded” into kissing her by other boys and recalled touching her breasts. Both victims cannot be identified for legal reasons.