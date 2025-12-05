Sex And The City icon, Kim Cattrall, 69, ties the knot in top secret London wedding ceremony
Cattrall married Russell Thomas, 54, in an intimate Chelsea Old Town Hall ceremony
Sex And The City icon Kim Cattrall has tied the knot in top secret London ceremony.
Dismissing the lines famously uttered by her on-screen character - Samantha once declared 'I don’t understand why women are so obsessed with getting married' - Cattrall, 69, wed Russell Thomas, 54, in an intimate ceremony with just 12 people said to be in attendance.
The British-Canadian actress wed in what's been described as a 'quiet' and 'understated' ceremony.
Cattrall was seen to wear a Dior suit and Cornelia James gloves - a sleek outfit styled by her longtime creative collaborator Patricia Field.
Donning a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy, the event was completed by Thomas' choice of a custom Richard James suit.
Having dated for more than a decade, Cattrall and Thomas had a ceremony focussed around family and friends, People revealed, with images showing the happy couple beaming from ear-to-ear.
The pair first met in 2016 when she appeared on an episode of Woman's Hour, with the pair's connection soon evolving into a partnership.
Cattrall shared that Thomas kept in touch with her after her appearance, later following her on X and popping her a direct message.
A sophisticated affair, the pair have previously revealed their happiness, with Cattrall describing the way in which she is "very grateful" for her "lovely" relationship with Thomas.
Later flying to Canada to spend time with Cattrall, she revealed "it was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other other than having a few meals together.
"But he came and we got along great," she told People in 2020.
"And we’ve been together ever since!"