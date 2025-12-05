Sex And The City icon Kim Cattrall has tied the knot in top secret London ceremony.

Dismissing the lines famously uttered by her on-screen character - Samantha once declared 'I don’t understand why women are so obsessed with getting married' - Cattrall, 69, wed Russell Thomas, 54, in an intimate ceremony with just 12 people said to be in attendance.

The British-Canadian actress wed in what's been described as a 'quiet' and 'understated' ceremony.

Cattrall was seen to wear a Dior suit and Cornelia James gloves - a sleek outfit styled by her longtime creative collaborator Patricia Field.

Donning a bespoke hat by milliner Philip Treacy, the event was completed by Thomas' choice of a custom Richard James suit.

