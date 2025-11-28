The incident sparked days of race-related anti-immigration rioting in Ballymena in June

Officers from the PSNI form a barricade with riot shields during a third night of disorder in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two teenagers who were accused of attempting to rape a schoolgirl in Ballymena have had the charges against them withdrawn, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boys had been charged in connection with an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in the Clonavon Terrace area of the Co Antrim town in June. The incident sparked days of race-related anti-immigration rioting in Ballymena, with linked sporadic outbreaks of violence in other parts of Northern Ireland. The PPS said there had been “significant evidential developments” in the case. The boys are aged 14 and 15 and have been in custody since they first appeared in court in June, when they addressed the court through a Romanian interpreter. Read more: More than 100 officers were hurt in Northern Ireland riots after streets of Ballymena descended into 'racist violence' Read more: Families in emergency accommodation following days of Ballymena unrest

A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena. Picture: Getty

Protesters try to throw items at the police who use water canons to clear them in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy