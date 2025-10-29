The family of the girl who was sexually assaulted by asylum seeker Hadush Kebatu say they are ‘gutted’ after not receiving an apology from the government, LBC has learned.

He was re-arrested on Sunday in North London and was this morning deported back to Ethiopia.

Kebatu was meant to be sent to an immigration detention centre on Friday but was released accidentally from HMP Chelmsford instead, triggering a two-day manhunt.

He said it “just adds further insult to the way that this case has been dealt with”.

A spokesman for the family told LBC that as far as he’s aware “the family haven’t heard from anybody in the government and they haven’t received an apology either”.

Kebatu was released from prison by mistake on Friday and was finally deported to Ethiopia this morning.

Speaking about Friday night the spokesman said the girl’s Dad was “in complete shock” when the family received a call around twenty minutes after the news broke about the accidental release.

He said “I don’t think there’s any way I can describe it really. We had a phone call about 20 minutes after the news broke and he was really, really distressed… I’ve never seen him like that. It was quite upsetting to listen to.”

“On Friday evening, myself and the father of the 14 year old attended HMP Chelmsford as he was looking for answers. When we got to reception, he was shut down. Basically. Nobody wanted to talk to him. He stated that he was the girl's father and he was looking for answers and he wanted to know how this was allowed to happen, but nobody wanted to talk to him, they completely shut him off.”

Kebatu had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping in Essex, when he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and a woman back in July.

LBC was told that the weekend has been “incredibly difficult for the family”.

“It's like a massive setback for the 14 year old. There's been a lot of work done behind the scenes. She's having counselling and she's been sort of starting to progress gradually, get her confidence back and then to find out her attacker was just freely walking the streets as a result of a police error? It’s set her back. It's really frightened her. She feared bumping into him along the high street and him recognising her.

“The girl's father actually found out that Kebatu had been released accidentally through a reporter. Nobody had contacted him before that, so that was frustrating and frightening.”

Speaking about the lack of communication from the government the spokesman said: “It's gutting for the family that they haven't heard from anybody, from the government.

“This government is responsible for this man being placed into the Bell Hotel. So I feel like the least they could do is come out and give the family some answers or an apology, at least.

“The family just want answers. They need somebody to sit down and explain how this happened and why it happened and what they're going to do going forward to make sure that this never happens again to another family. They don't want anybody to go through the trauma that they've been through.”

Kebatu arrived back in Ethiopia after being deported from the UK on Tuesday, the Home Officer has confirmed, with the migrant told he has no right to return.

It comes after it was revealed that 'human error' by a prison officer led to the release of the Epping sex offender last week.

The migrant, who had been living at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, was jailed after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, an incident that sparked nationwide protests.

The Ethiopian national was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford on Friday at around 10:25am instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre, triggering a two-day manhunt.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told MPs in the Commons that he was "livid" at the release and ordered an urgent review.

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Justice and Home Office to comment on this story.