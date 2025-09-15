Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has urged anyone with information about an alleged racially motivated rape in the West Midlands to speak to police, as she condemned such crimes "in the strongest possible terms".

A woman, reported to be a British-born Sikh in her 20s, told West Midlands Police that a racist remark was made to her during the sexual assault in the Tame Road area of Oldbury on September 9.

The perpetrators allegedly told the woman "you don’t belong in this country, get out" as they sexually assaulted her, between 8am and 8.30am, the Sikh Federation (UK) said.

West Midlands Police said a man in his 30s was detained on Sunday.

Raising the issue in Parliament on Monday, Labour MP for Smethwick Gurinder Singh Josan asked Ms Mahmood what steps she was taking to support West Midlands Police with their investigation.

He also asked her what she was doing to address the wider concerns of Sikhs and other ethnic minorities about "increased racism", which he said could lead to targeted violence and damage community safety.

Read more: Eight people charged after disorder at 'Unite the Kingdom' protest

Read more: Aristocrat Constance Marten and rapist partner sentenced to 14 years each in prison over death of newborn baby