David Chellapah targeted children aged between 12 and 15 on social media

David Chellapah was jailed for 10 years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after he groomed children as young as 12 online and tried to meet up with them. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

A sex offender who groomed children as young as 12 online and tried to meet up with them has been jailed.

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David Chellapah, 31, targeted children aged between 12 and 15 on social media, sent sexual messages and incited children to engage in sexual activity, the Metropolitan Police said. Some of his victims were coerced and pressured to produce sexual images and videos. Officers began investigating Chellapah, of Ealing, west London, after they received intelligence that he was communicating with a child and trying to arrange a meeting to sexually abuse them. He was arrested on October 17 last year when Met officers intercepted him as he was going to a pre-arranged meeting with a child. Read more: Starmer calls for 'urgent review' into 'harrowing' rape case after two boys avoid jail Read more: Murder investigation launched after man, 60, dies eight days after street assault

David Chellapah targeted children aged between 12 and 15 on social media. Picture: Getty

Officers analysed Chellapah’s phone and other devices and identified multiple victims, Scotland Yard said. A USB stick was also found at his home which contained a significant volume of indecent images and videos of children, some of which involved very young children, the Met said. In February, Chellapah pleaded guilty to 21 offences from August to October 2025, including sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following grooming, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and offences relating to the production and possession of indecent images of children. He was jailed for 10 years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, the Met said.

The 31-year-old was jailed for 10 years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday. Picture: Alamy