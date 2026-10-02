Officers went to his property, where they found clear signs of disorder, including visible blood staining in one of the rooms.

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed for 20 years for a series of violent and sexual offences against a woman and a child.

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Sergiu Chiriac, 32, was found guilty of 12 counts, including rape, actual bodily harm (ABH), coercive and controlling behaviour and child cruelty. He was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, with four years on licence, at Inner London Crown Court on Friday. The charges relate to a series of incidents that took place between 2021 and 2025 against a woman in her 20s and her two-year-old child. An investigation into Chiriac’s offending was launched on March 31 2025, when a relative of the victim alerted Met officers that she had turned up at their home with extensive injuries, including severe swelling to her head, black eyes and multiple bruises. Read more: Retired engineer, 64, was 'motivated by terrorism', judge says as he is jailed for 16 years over ULEZ camera bombing Read more: Serial burglar jailed after headbutting pensioner, 86, who died in attempt to protect wife

Sergiu Chiriac was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, with four years on licence,. Picture: Met Police

Officers went to his property, where they found clear signs of disorder, including visible blood staining in one of the rooms. It was later uncovered that just the day before, Chiriac had attacked the victim and her child without warning. He behaved aggressively, shouted abuse, prevented the victim from leaving the property and threatened her with a knife. Chiriac was arrested and charged with offences including ABH, criminal damage and child assault before being remanded in custody. In the weeks after the assault, the victim came to detectives with concerns about further incidents but felt unable to discuss them fully. They reassured her that she could disclose these in her own time and that support would be there whenever she was ready. In time, she felt able to share a fuller account, enabling detectives to uncover the true extent of Chiriac’s offending - including multiple rapes - and ensure it was brought before the court. On September 11 2025, Chiriac was charged with multiple counts of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, child cruelty and witness intimidation.

Chiriac’s victim said: “For those going through similar abuse, I would want for them to know how amazing it is on the other side. I know how it seems more dangerous to leave the abuser and that you and your children are better off with them, but it's not true. "Since leaving, my child and I have been able to heal, have gotten so much unexpected support with everything and are feeling genuinely peaceful and happy now. I was pleasantly shocked at how much support I got in this situation. “This is a lot of thanks to the police, justice system, NHS and all the other support that is provided for survivors of domestic violence- they helped to change our lives in the best way.”