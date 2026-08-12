Simon Levy, 40, killed grandmother Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in March 2025 and mother-of-four Sheryl Wilkins, 39, in August that year, as his spiral of offending escalated from sexual assaults on the Tube to double murder.

Screengrab taken from bodyworn video dated 04/09/25 issued by Metropolitan Police showing the arrest of Simon Levy. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A serial sex attacker who murdered two women and raped a third after being left free to kill has been jailed for the rest of his life.

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Simon Levy, 40, killed grandmother Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, in March 2025 and mother-of-four Sheryl Wilkins, 39, in August that year, as his spiral of offending escalated from sexual assaults on the Tube to double murder. He suffocated both women in sexually motivated attacks, with Ms Valencia-Trujillo found in a largely abandoned block of flats on the Aylesbury estate in south-east London, and Ms Wilkins behind a car park wall near Tottenham High Road, north London. When he turned killer, Levy had already subjected a third woman to a brutal rape in the same car park where Ms Wilkins’ body was later found, and the surviving victim had told police where her attacker lived. But she was not formally interviewed until after Levy had killed twice, in a catalogue of justice system failings that meant Levy was repeatedly set free on bail despite a growing number of attacks on women. Read more: How a string of failings allowed Simon Levy to stalk the streets and prey on women across London Read more: Killer who preyed on women on the Tube for seven years found guilty of double murder and rape while out on bail

His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft KC at the Old Bailey, central London, sentencing serial sex attacker Simon Levy. Picture: Alamy

At the Old Bailey on Wednesday, Levy was sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft KC, the Recorder of London, to a whole life prison term, condemning him to spend the rest of his life in jail with no chance of ever being released. “You are clearly someone who ruthlessly exploits others for your own personal sexual satisfaction,” said the judge. Noting his disturbing internet history and collection of press cuttings about sexual crimes, he said Levy is “someone who appears to have a morbid fascination with sex, rape, and crime”. Levy’s victims branded him a “monster” and a “parasite” as he faced the sentencing hearing. At a trial which concluded last week, Levy was found guilty by a jury of two counts of murder, two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm with intent and the non-fatal smothering of the rape victim. Levy was convicted earlier this year at Inner London Crown Court of 11 sexual assaults on London’s public transport network.

Sheryl Wilkins and Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo were both murdered by Levy. Picture: MPS

During the murder trial, prosecutor Tom Little KC said “predatory” Levy targeted Ms Wilkins, Ms Valencia-Trujillo, and the third woman who survived, knowing they were vulnerable as street sex workers with drug addictions. Levy, who wore sunglasses throughout the sentencing hearing, appeared to be smiling as he entered the dock to be sentenced, and he spoke only to say “yes” when asked to confirm his name. He looked on without displaying emotion as the surviving victim, as well as the murder victim’s family members, delivered their impact statements. The surviving rape victim branded Levy a “monster”, and told the court she had become a drug addict and sex worker after being trafficked to the UK. She had been attacked by Levy in a secluded area of a car park after he promised her money in exchange for sex.

“He took away my soul that night and he took away my dignity,” she said, calling the attack “worse than all the nights of being a victim of trafficking”. “This man is a parasite not worthy of any more of my words or time,” she added. Ms Wilkins’ sister Lindsey Hicks tearfully addressed Levy directly, saying: “You, Simon Levy, have destroyed our lives and we will never ever get over this.” Ms Valencia-Trujillo’s daughter, Nazly Johana Fuenmayor Valencia, called the murder “horrific”, and told the court: “There’s an emptiness that can’t be filled. “Our world has been ripped apart, she was taken from our family and we will never be the same again.” She paid tribute to her mother as a “beautiful woman both inside and out”, and added: “She came to this country to give her children a better life and for safety, and her life was taken so cruelly.”

Levy’s prolific sexual offending spanned the period between 2018 and 2025. Picture: BTP