Sex offenders who keep their own or their partner's pregnancy under wraps could face being recalled to prison under changes recommended after the case of aristocrat Constance Marten's baby daughter. . Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sex offenders who keep their own or their partner's pregnancy under wraps could face being recalled to prison under changes recommended after the case of aristocrat Constance Marten's baby daughter.

Safeguarding experts are calling on the Government to tighten notification requirements for registered sex offenders, as part of a national review into baby Victoria's death. Marten and her convicted rapist partner, Mark Gordon, were jailed last year for killing their newborn baby while on the run. In 1989, British national Gordon was jailed in the US for raping a woman in Florida when he was aged just 14. Having been convicted and jailed in the US, the review said that when he was deported back to the UK, he was not required to share details about new partners or pregnancy. Read More: Aristocrat Constance Marten and rapist partner sentenced to 14 years each in prison over death of newborn baby Read More: How killer aristocrat Constance Marten’s gilded life unravelled - and how she made friends behind bars

During their relationship, described by the review as "insular and co-dependent", they had five children, four of whom were removed into care. At least three of the pregnancies were concealed or disclosed late, which the review said limited "safeguarding opportunities". There is no legal duty on a woman to disclose her pregnancy, the review said, but it noted a "legal and ethical tension between a woman's right to bodily autonomy and practitioners' duty to safeguard unborn infants". Among its recommendations, the national Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel's report said the Government should tighten registration requirements in the Sexual Offences Act 2003 regarding pregnancy. Panel chairman Sir David Holmes said: "Government should strengthen the registration requirements of registered sex offenders to ensure that they are giving information about new relationships and particularly in circumstances where they or a partner may be having a baby in that relationship so that that information is known and shared." Asked whether, if that recommendation is taken forward, offenders who fail to notify police of a pregnancy in their relationship could be brought back to prison, panel member Jenny Coles said: "Potentially, yes, because we're asking that to be added to it (the notification requirements), to be very clear." The report said there is currently "no system for routinely checking the accuracy of the information provided" by offenders, meaning "case officers often do not have a full picture of the safeguarding risks unless the information has been voluntarily shared". The review also said failure to take further action on two violent incidents involving Gordon were "missed opportunities". In 2017, he was convicted of assaulting two female police officers at a maternity unit in Wales where Marten gave birth to their first child under a fake identity. Gordon was also suspected of an incident of domestic violence in 2019 which left Marten - who was at the time 14 weeks pregnant - with a shattered spleen. The panel said both these incidents were "missed opportunities", as the risks posed by Gordon needed a stronger "inter-agency response" from both offender management and child protection services.

Marten's Old Bailey case had heard her describe Gordon as her "daddy bear", her "soulmate" and "amazing", saying that they shared the "same perspectives on life". Picture: Getty